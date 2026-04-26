South Carolina NFL Draft, UDFA signings, minicamp invites tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the books and three former South Carolina players heard their names called during this year’s annual spectacle.

But several other former Gamecocks are set to receive professional opportunities via either undrafted free agent signings or rookie minicamp invites.

GamecockCentral is tracking the movement of each below.

Drafted

DB Brandon Cisse – Green Bay Packers

The Sumter, S.C. native and former N.C. State standout was drafted in the second round with the No. 52 overall pick after one season in Columbia.

DL Nick Barrett – Los Angeles Chargers

Barrett soared up draft boards following a big redshirt senior season in Columbia and was picked in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick.

DB Jalon Kilgore – Buffalo Bills

A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Kilgore had to wait longer than many projected, but found his home in a strong franchise when the Bills picked him in the fifth round with the No. 167 overall pick.

UDFA signings

EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. – Jacksonville Jaguars

Following a strong senior season with the Gamecocks starting opposite Dylan Stewart, Thomas signed as an undrafted free agent, the Jags announced on Sunday.

DL Monkell Goodwine – Minnesota Vikings

The Alabama transfer played the biggest role of his career as a co-starter for the Gamecocks this past season. The team announced him as an undrafted free agent signing on Saturday.

Minicamp invites

RB Rahsul Faison

Faison has been invited to rookie minicamps by the Chiefs, Titans, and Saints, per a source.

WR Jared Brown

Brown has been invited to the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie minicamp, according to his agency, mgc sports.

DB DQ Smith

Smith has received NFL rookie minicamp invites from Baltimore, Denver, and Cleveland, a source tells GamecockCentral.