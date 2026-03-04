South Carolina no match for Tennessee's bigs in Senior Night loss

It’s been nearly two years since South Carolina faced Tennessee with first place in the SEC standings on the line during the final week of the regular season. Although the Gamecocks came up short that night, Colonial Life Arena was far from empty, with almost all seats occupied by a lively home crowd.

These days, it’s been much harder for South Carolina to fill the stands, let alone recreate that magic on the court. Facing No. 23 Tennessee on Tuesday, the Gamecocks fell 78–59 on Senior Night in the final home game of the year.

“Obviously disappointed in how the game went, but good group of seniors that we had this year,” head coach Lamont Paris said.

Within the first eight minutes, South Carolina (12-18, 3-14 SEC) had already fallen behind by double digits, with the Volunteers controlling the pace on the floor. The Gamecocks managed to cut the lead to as few as four, but the deficit quickly ballooned back to 12 by halftime.

“Honestly, I’ve played well and been down at 12 at halftime before,” Paris said. “So it was actually another game that, as I looked in there, it’s like, how are we down 12? We didn’t play well. … We had a couple of coverages that were blown. We had one in transition that was crazy. We made a wild decision that yielded a three. So there were probably eight points that, most times, if we played that play over, would not have gone down the way that it did.”

South Carolina again got the game back within six points in the opening minutes of the second half. However, the problem that persisted all night was Tennessee’s strong paint presence.

While the rebounding gap wasn’t large, the Vols dominated inside, scoring 56 points in the paint. They pulled down 34 rebounds, while the Gamecocks managed just 23 boards and 18 points in the paint.

“When we have a legitimate lob threat, we typically want to impact the ball so it doesn’t get downhill,” Paris said. “If it gets downhill, it’s hard to do both stop the ball and then still get back to these guys. When the ball gets thrown up three feet above the rim, you’re not going to recover to that.”

It’s a weakness that most SEC teams have exploited all season, and Tennessee was no different, even without star freshman forward Nate Ament, who missed Tuesday’s game with a right leg injury.

The Vols got great production out of their other bigs in Ament’s absence, with 22 points from J.P. Estrella and 20 from Felix Okpara. They were also far more efficient offensively, shooting 54.1 percent from the field compared to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, shot just 36.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

In his final home game, Meechie Johnson led the way with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Nordin Kapic also had a nice performance with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 3-of-5 from deep.

Up next: South Carolina will close out the regular season at Ole Miss on Saturday. Tip-off is 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

