South Carolina, North Carolina mutally cancel home-and-home football series

The University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home football series set for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, the universities announced Thursday afternoon.

The Tar Heels were scheduled to play at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028. The Gamecocks planned to return the trip to Kenan Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1, 2029.

South Carolina replaces the September contest with Bowling Green State University of the Mid-American Conference to open the 2028 season at Williams-Brice. This marks the first time the Falcons and Gamecocks face off on the gridiron.

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The longstanding border war between South Carolina and North Carolina dates back to 1903, with 60 contests throughout. The Tar Heels lead all-time, 36-20-4. However, South Carolina has won eight of the last 10 matchups, including the 2021 Dukes Mayo Bowl.

North Carolina won the most recent contest in 2023, 31-17, during the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The cancellation comes after the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences moved to nine conference games starting in the 2026 season. Including the move to nine games, the SEC requires member institutions to play a Power Conference non-conference opponent yearly. For the Gamecocks, that team is always in-state rival and ACC member, Clemson.

South Carolina already cancelled its home-and-home with Miami in 2026 and 2027. Additionally, the Gamecocks cancelled their home-and-home series with the NC State Wolfpack (2030, 2031) and Virginia Tech Hokies (2034, 2035).

In future seasons, South Carolina hosts Furman in 2027; Appalachian State in 2027, 2029, and 2034; Wofford and Bowling Green in 2028; and East Carolina in 2030. The Gamecocks also travel to Appalachian State in 2033.

South Carolina opens its 2026 season against Kent State on Sept. 5, followed by Towson on Sept. 12.

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