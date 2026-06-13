South Carolina offers 2029 receiver after strong camp showing

The Gamecocks concluded their sixth Shane Beamer Football Camp of the summer on Friday, and by the middle of the afternoon, the program had been intrigued by another promising prospect. Class of 2029 (NC) William Amos Hough High School wideout Mason Pearsall-Brown earned an offer from USC.

Pearsall-Brown announced his offer on his personal social media accounts Friday afternoon.

The rising sophomore has caught a lot of Power Four attention in the last couple of months, securing offers from West Virginia, Indiana and NC State over the summer camp period. South Carolina becomes his tenth offer and fifth from a Power Conference program.

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The Husky is listed at 6-2 and weighs in at 185 pounds, a lean build for the athletic wide receiver. He is able to use his height to his advantage, but it’s his speed that stands out on film. His ability to consistently get behind the defense and find open space at that size is what separates him from other playmakers in his class.

Pearsall-Brown and William Amos Hough High School were undefeated state champions in 2025. During the program’s impressive campaign, the receiver posted nine catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in just six games. He is also a dual-sport athlete, playing basketball for Hough as well.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Mason Pearsall-Brown, just like any prospect in the class of 2029, has not been ranked yet. Pearsall-Brown has already had a lot of success at the high school level, and with three more years to go, his recruitment resume will only get stronger.