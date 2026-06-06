South Carolina offers in-state lineman following great camp showing

A six-foot-four, 265-pound “Tank” of an offensive tackle is now the latest recruit to receive an offer from the Gamecocks. Following day three of South Carolina’s camp series, Class of 2029 offensive tackle Jordan Lewis, nicknamed “Tank,” earned an offer from the program on Friday.

Lewis is an in-state recruit who is from Roebuck, South Carolina, and attends Dorman High School. He announced his offer via X (formerly Twitter).

Tank has had an impressive start to the summer camp period. The Gamecocks are Lewis’ ninth Division I offer and fourth amongst Power Four programs. The tackle has also earned offers from Clemson, NC State, and, most recently, Georgia. All of which have come within the last week.

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The upstate offensive lineman lives up to his title of Tank. His grand size allows him to dominate at the line of scrimmage. On tape, Lewis can create gaping holes for his back and does a nice job of setting the edge when needed. As a pass protector, he remains steady in standing up edges and keeping defenders far from his quarterback.

What stands out most is his drive. On film, Lewis will push defensive linemen and linebackers five to ten yards back after the whistle to instill his presence, almost like something out of the movie The Blind Side. That is a trait that will make him stand out amongst other prospects in his class.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Jordan Lewis or any prospect in the class of 2029 has not been ranked yet. Though the upstate tackle is still young, Lewis has turned a lot of heads this summer and will continue to receive attention from power conference programs. “Tank” will be a fun recruit to follow in the ’29 cycle.