South Carolina offers three-star defensive back following prospect camp

Another budding high-school recruit caught enough of the Gamecocks’ eye following Tuesday’s prospect camp. Class of 2028 athlete DJ Ford was the latest to receive an offer from South Carolina.

Ford, a three-star recruit, just wrapped up his sophomore season at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, but is transferring to Buford High School in Georgia for his junior year. Ford announced the offer via his X account (formerly Twitter), tagging co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray in the post, indicating USC’s interest in him playing on the defensive side of the football.

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This is Ford’s fifteenth Division 1 offer, and the fourth from a power conference school. He also holds offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse. The most recent FBS school to give an offer was UConn after last week’s Mercer Maga Camp.

Ford is a wiry prospect with a 6-2, 180-pound frame. If he adds on some muscle, his stature would resemble several defensive backs that fit the Torrian Gray archetype, including rising senior Judge Collier. Ford is also a two-sport athlete excelling in track, with a 10.9 100-meter dash under his belt.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ford is the No. 828 recruit in the class of 2028. He’s the No. 41 player in the class labeled as an “athlete” and the No. 111-ranked player in the state of Florida. Shifting to being a recruit from Georgia, Ford would currently slot into the No. 86 slot in the state.

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