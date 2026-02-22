South Carolina officially hires former Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley for same role

South Carolina has found its new special teams coordinator. The Gamecocks are hiring Matthew Smiley to fill the vacancy, the program announced Saturday evening.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news Friday morning. Sources confirmed to GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell that South Carolina had offered its special teams coordinator role to Smiley.

Smiley has worked with special teams in the NFL for more than a decade and was the Buffalo Bills’ special teams coordinator from 2022-24. He had been in Buffalo since 2017, where he served as the assistant special teams coordinator from 2017-21.

Smiley played at Illinois and began his coaching career at Dartmouth in 2005. He also spent time at the college level at Eureka, Eastern Illinois and Charleston Southern. His first NFL job was with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their assistant special teams coordinator from 2013-16.

Smiley replaces Joe DeCamillis, who left the Gamecocks to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ special teams coordinator. DeCamillis was at South Carolina for the last two seasons.