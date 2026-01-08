South Carolina OL Nolan Hay returning for another season in 2026

South Carolina is getting another starting offensive lineman back for 2026. Nolan Hay is set to return next season, his agency, Trajectory Sports Reps, announced on Wednesday night.

Hay is the second starter on the offensive line coming back, with the other being Shed Sarratt, who is officially back as of Wednesday as well. Hay will have one more year of eligibility to go.

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound Texas native played in four games with a pair of starts in his first season with the Gamecocks in 2025. He dealt with injuries throughout the year and missed several games as a result. However, because of this, he was able to preserve his redshirt and come back for next season.

Before South Carolina, Hay spent time at both Houston Christian from 2022-23 and Incarnate Word in 2024. He earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors from Phil Steele during his lone season at Incarnate Word before transferring to Columbia.

Nolan Hay’s bio from GamecocksOnline

2024 First-Team All-Southland Conference

2022 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Offensive lineman who transferred from Incarnate Word in the summer of 2025… redshirted in his first season at Carolina after playing in four games including a pair of starts… has appeared in 35 career games with over 2,000 career snaps… figures to compete at offensive center but has some position flexibility along the offensive line.

2025 (Senior)

First season with the Gamecocks… joined the squad in the summer… appeared in four games making a pair of starts… saw action against South Carolina State, Vanderbilt and Missouri… started at center against the Tigers, but was injured in the contest… missed several games due to the injury, then was held out to preserve his redshirt… made his second start of the season at center in the finale against Clemson.

2024 (Junior)

Spent the season at Incarnate Word… earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors from Phil Steele… played right tackle for the Cardinals… was a member of an offensive line that led the way to 2,665 yards on the ground and surrendered the fewest sacks in the SLC with 21… the Cardinals posted an 11-3 record including a perfect 7-0 mark in capturing the SLC title.

2023 (Sophomore)

Played in 10 games for the Houston Christian Huskies along the offensive line.

2022 (Freshman)

Appeared in eight games and made seven starts as a true freshman for HCU… named to the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from James E. Taylor High School in Katy, Texas in 2022… was a two-year letterwinner for head coach Chad Simmons… recorded 70 pancake blocks and was a unanimous first-team all-district selection.

PERSONAL

Nolan Hay was born March 13, 2004… is a finance major.