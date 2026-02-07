South Carolina out-muscled by Missouri at home to extend losing streak

SEC size is simply a different beast. South Carolina returned home following a loss to Texas to take on Missouri, and despite a good day from the line from South Carolina, the Tigers handed South Carolina their fifth straight defeat, winning 78-59.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a tip-in following three straight offensive rebounds on the first possession of the contest. Starting early, Missouri was able to take advantage of South Carolina’s size disadvantage inside the paint. In just the first six minutes, the Tigers amassed a 11-3 margin on the boards. That corresponded with a 15-4 run to open the game, giving Missouri a double-digit lead very early in the game.

Mark Mitchell was the leading scorer early for the Tigers, reaching double figures just eight minutes into the contest. As the first half continued, South Carolina struggled offensively, starting 3-13 from the field and 0-5 from deep. Elijah Strong was able to hit a couple of shots inside the arc to move the margin back into single digits, 21-12, at the third media timeout, but the rebounding margin was the exact same at that point in time. The Tigers tallied 21 boards to the Gamecocks’ 12 just 12 minutes into the game.

But similar to the first half of the LSU game, a certain freshman provided a spark. Eli Ellis drove into the paint with intent, sinking a layup while getting fouled. He hit the free throw and began what would be a 7-0 run from the Gamecocks. This brought the game’s margin back to one possession, though it didn’t last for long. Missouri forced the ball inside, hitting several free throws to move the margin up to nine points again. At halftime, the Tigers were 12-16 from the line after drawing 11 fouls in the first 20 minutes.

Despite a poor half from Meechie Johnson, who was 0-5 from the field in the first half, South Carolina closed the gap somewhat in the waning minutes. A three with under two minutes left from Mike Sharavjamts brought the crowd to their feet. It snapped an 0-9 start from deep for the Gamecocks, who finished the half 1-11 from three. Efficiency from the free throw line (9-9) kept them in the game, and the margin was just 34-30 in favor of the Tigers at half.

Despite South Carolina cutting the lead to one-possession immediately after the half opened, self-inflicted mistakes plagued the Gamecocks. They missed their next five shots and committed two turnovers in the first four minutes of the second as Mitchell continued to impress in the paint. The senior had a double-double secured just after the second half began.

The Tigers ran out to a 15-3 run following South Carolina’s two to start the half, amassing a 14-point lead. Missouri made five of their first eight shots from the field in the second half, and drew six fouls in just eight minutes. At the second media timeout, the margin was 51-39 in favor of the road team.

But despite the inconsistency on offense for South Carolina, the Gamecocks weren’t done. Elijah Strong drew shooting fouls on consecutive possessions. He hit all four of his attempts, and the lead shrunk to eight points, 56-48, at the penultimate media timeout. With under eight minutes to go, South Carolina was still in the game.

Missouri chose that moment to once again step on the gas. After Kobe Knox cut the lead to seven points, the Tigers went on a 11-1 run, punctuated by a three from Jayden Stone. The Detroit Mercy transfer finished the day with 22 points. Then, that triple moved the deficit to an (at the time) game-high 17 points, an insurmountable hole for the Gamecocks to climb out of with less than five minutes remaining.

The story of the day was again on the interior. South Carolina lacked the size to compete with the Tigers in the paint, and that showed all the way to the buzzer. The Tigers forced the ball into the interior, for which the Gamecocks had no answer. The lead ballooned towards the end of the game, as Missouri’s tempo out-paced South Carolina.

Up next: The Gamecocks will travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Feb. 14, as they will play Alabama. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

