South Carolina 'outplayed all day' in rough loss to Army

It’s no surprise that Army doesn’t have the same level of talent as an SEC program like South Carolina, largely because it cannot participate in NIL deals, or, in other words, “pay for play.”

The Black Knights may not stack up in that regard, but they often make up for it with their competitiveness and desire to win. They are, after all, going into a life of service and active duty after graduation. The Gamecocks, who were said to be “tired and sore” after three games last weekend, learned that the hard way on Friday.

While hosting three of the United States service academies for Salute the Troops Weekend, South Carolina suffered a 9–5 loss to Army in the first game of the tournament.

“Well, obviously, we didn’t expect that today,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “(Army) played with a lot of heart and a lot of desire, a lot of aggressiveness, and just really outplayed us all day today.”

The Black Knights’ strategy seemed rather simple: work the count, get on base, move station to station, steal some bags and score runs. For the most part, it worked to perfection. The Gamecocks (4-2) gave up eight free passes, four of which came to lead off an inning.

“You could say they earned some of those walks, but some of the walks were just our undoing,” Mainieri said. “… They were very much the aggressor today. Some of it was what we gave to them, and they took advantage of it. Again, I give a lot of credit to them, you know, they’ve got a bunch of hard-nosed kids, and they kind of just outplayed us in every phase today. They look like a team that expected to win.”

Riley Goodman struggled to command the strike zone in his second start of the year. The right-hander allowed three runs on two hits and struck out three, but he also walked four, hit another batter and threw two wild pitches. He also failed to make it out of the fourth inning once again.

“His control was really off today. We’ll just have to kind of sit down with him and Terry (Rooney), get together with him and see if maybe there’s something in the preparation for the game that maybe needs to be tweaked a little bit,” Mainieri said. “But I haven’t lost confidence in Riley. I think he’s going to be a really good pitcher. But remember, he’s in his first year really playing college baseball, so nobody expected him to go out there and pitch 17 great games this year.”

After picking up Goodman nicely on Opening Day, Josh Gunther wasn’t nearly as effective this time around. On his second pitch after coming out of relief, he served up a two-run home run to Army leadoff hitter Chris Barr that doinked off the foul pole in the fourth.

“I think I just got unlucky,” Gunther said. “Like I said, I felt great. I was excited to come in, but I was watching it the whole way, and it barely dinked off that foul pole.”

Gunther allowed another home run later in his outing, this time a long three-run shot by Josiah Overbeek. It proved to be a rough day for him as he gave up five runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 3.1 innings.

“I feel like I threw away the game, like I feel like I just screwed our team over and lost us the game pretty quick,” Gunther said. “I hope I won’t do that again.”

After managing only two runs in a three-game series at Clemson last weekend, Army broke out for nine runs on nine hits, including three home runs, against South Carolina on Friday.

South Carolina’s offense didn’t look much better than the pitching. The Gamecocks, who had seemingly solved some of their situational hitting struggles, went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position against the Black Knights. They were also 3-for-15 with runners on base.

“We had a really great pregame batting practice today,” Mainieri said. “Guys were utilizing the wind. We hit a lot of balls out of the ballpark to right field, and we just didn’t take it into the game for whatever reason.”

Their first hit with a runner in scoring position didn’t come until Will Craddock ripped an RBI single into left field with two outs in the eighth. Their other runs came on a Logan Sutter RBI double in the fifth, two more in the eighth on bases-loaded walks and a Talmadge LeCroy solo homer with two outs in the ninth.

“We weren’t the aggressor at the plate and didn’t get the bat on the ball the way we needed to, and consequently, (Army) just outperformed us today,” Mainieri said. “So we’ve just got to come out tomorrow with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of determination, be more aggressive, and hopefully we’ll play more up to our capabilities tomorrow.”

Up next: South Carolina will host Navy on Saturday at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+. Amp Phillips (0-0, 4.91 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

