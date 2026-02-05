South Carolina picked to finish near bottom in SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason projections and honors continue to pour in with the new college baseball season now just eight days away. As expected, almost all of them haven’t been favorable towards South Carolina.

The SEC released its annual preseason coaches poll on Thursday afternoon, along with the preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams. The Gamecocks didn’t have any All-SEC selections, but they were picked to finish 15th in the conference, only ahead of last-place Missouri.

2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. LSU (9) 231 2. Texas (1) 214 3. Mississippi State (4) 205 4. Arkansas (2) 203 5. Auburn 175 6. Tennessee 162 7. Florida 156 8. Vanderbilt 151 9. Georgia 133 10. Ole Miss 110 11. Kentucky 99 12. Alabama 87 13. Texas A&M 86 14. Oklahoma 84 15. South Carolina 49 16. Missouri 31

This projection is one spot worse than where South Carolina was picked to finish 14th in last year’s preseason poll. The 2025 team ended up finishing 15th in the SEC standings at 28-29 overall and 6-24 in conference play.

D1Baseball also revealed its SEC preseason rankings earlier this week and are right in line with what the coaches think. The national site has the Gamecocks finishing 15th in the league this year. They also believe 11 teams will make the NCAA Tournament, and since South Carolina is at the bottom of the projections, it wouldn’t be one of the teams to make the 64-team field.

South Carolina enters its second season under head coach Paul Mainieri. The team will open the season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Northern Kentucky. First pitch for Opening Day is slated for 4 p.m. on SEC Network+ from Founders Park.

