South Carolina picks up commitment from Big Ten right-hander

South Carolina has added another commitment out of the transfer portal from Maryland right-hander Andrew Koshy, he announced on his Instagram on Monday.

“All glory to God #gococks,” he wrote in his post.

Koshy will have two years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The Albertson, N.Y., native has a connection to South Carolina’s new associate head coach and hitting coach, Bill Cilento, as the two were together at Wake Forest during Koshy’s freshman year in 2024.

Koshy then transferred to Maryland in 2025 and spent the next two seasons with the Terps. He appeared in 43 games out of the bullpen and went 4-3 with a 6.29 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 46 walks.

While neither season was great numbers-wise, Koshy saw some improvement this past season, pitching to a 5.84 ERA in a team-high 25 appearances. He finished with 42 strikeouts and 30 walks over 44.2 innings of work. Opponents hit .248 against him, a significant improvement from the .310 mark in 2025.

Andrew Koshy’s bio from Maryland Athletics

2026 (Junior – Maryland):

Appeared in a team-high 25 games in 2026

Posted a 2-1 record with a 5.84 ERA and 42 strikeouts across 44.2 innings pitched

Threw 3.0 scoreless innings at Rutgers (5/10)

Recorded four strikeouts in 3.2 innings vs. Michigan (5/3)

Tossed a career-high 4.0 innings with 82 pitches thrown at Michigan State (4/25)

Threw 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts at Towson (4/14)

Recorded 4.0 scoreless innings at Ohio State with four strikeouts (4/3-5)

Picked up two strikeouts in two innings and the win against Richmond (3/31)

Recorded three strikeouts in two innings at Richmond (3/17)

Fired 3.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit and struck out two batters at Troy (3/8)

Earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings at Delaware (3/4)

2025 (Sophomore – Maryland):

Made 18 appearances

Finished season with a 2-2 record, one save, and 27 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched

Earned first collegiate save in a one inning outing against Rutgers (5/17)

Went one inning of scoreless relief at James Madison (5/7)

Struck out three batters in two scoreless innings at Penn State to earn win (5/3)

Had five strikeouts over two innings on the mound at Delaware (4/9)

Went three innings and struck out three batters at USF (3/16)

Threw three innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts and one hit allowed vs. Mount St. Mary’s (3/12)

Finished with a strikeout in one inning of work against UCLA (3/9)

Punched out two in two innings at #12 Wake Forest (3/1)

Made Maryland debut at Western Carolina (2/21)

2024 (Freshman – Wake Forest):

Appeared in 11 games from the bullpen.

Recorded five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Pitched a scoreless inning in his collegiate debut against Akron (2/18).

Recorded his first collegiate strikeout against Coastal Carolina (3/12).

Struck out a season-high two batters against High Point (3/19).

Pitched a scoreless inning against Western Carolina (5/4).

Before College:

NSCHSAA Pitcher of the Year after going 5-0 with a 0.57 ERA as a senior.

No. 4 RHP out of New York.

2023 First Team All-NSCHSAA.

2023 First Team All-Long Island.

Personal: