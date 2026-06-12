South Carolina picks up commitment from JUCO right-hander

South Carolina has landed a commitment from junior college right-hander Brock Johnson, he announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Johnson, who played at Central Arizona College, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

In two seasons with the Vaqueros, Johnson went 15-7 with a 3.45 ERA, 162 strikeouts and 69 walks in 33 appearances with 28 starts.

The Powell, WY native had a breakout year this season, going 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA over 85 innings. He finished with 91 strikeouts and 35 walks. He also pitched two complete-game shutouts.

South Carolina will now have three JUCO commits coming in next season. Catcher Brock Clayton and right-hander Lance Hartley were the only two JUCO players to remain committed during the coaching change.

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