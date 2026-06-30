South Carolina picks up commitment from transfer lefty-hitting first baseman

South Carolina has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Arizona State first baseman Garrett Michel, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Blessed #oldasdirt,” Michel wrote in his commitment post.

Michel will have one year of eligibility remaining, as South Carolina will be his third school in five years.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The Stanley, N.C., native began his career at Virginia Tech, where he hit .339 with 11 homers and 45 RBI as a freshman in 2023. Injuries limited his play over the next two seasons before he transferred to Arizona State for the 2026 season.

In his lone year with the Sun Devils, Michel hit .277 with three homers and 20 RBI in 130 at-bats. He also hit 12 doubles and finished with an .831 OPS.

After making six errors at Virginia Tech in 2023, Michel hasn’t recorded an error since then over the next three seasons. He’s primarily played at first base throughout his career. He’s a career .989 fielder.

Garrett Michel’s bio from Arizona State Athletics

Prior to ASU (Virginia Tech)

Limited by injuries in 2024 and 2025, but batted .272 last season with 20 RBIs, logging two homers, a triple and 10 doubles

Started in 51 games his freshman season in 2023, hitting .339 … Registered 58 hits, including 11 home runs and 16 doubles … Drew 37 walks, achieving a .465 on-base percentage

High School / Club