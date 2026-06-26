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South Carolina picks up commitment from Wake Forest left-hander with past ties to Gamecocks

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Jack Veltri@jacktveltri
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South Carolina has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal, this time from Wake Forest left-hander Ryan Brennecke, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon.

Brennecke will have four years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons. He becomes the third player from Wake Forest to commit to the Gamecocks after Bill Cilento, who spent 17 seasons in Winston-Salem, became South Carolina’s new associate head coach and hitting coach.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Brennecke was originally committed to South Carolina under former head coach Mark Kingston and pitching coach Matt Williams but decommitted when Kingston was fired after the 2024 season. He’ll now reunite with Williams, who’s back with the Gamecocks as the program’s new pitching coach.

The Oconomowoc, Wis. native saw limited action as a freshman at Wake Forest in 2026, pitching to a 14.54 ERA in six appearances. He recorded seven strikeouts and eight walks in 4.1 innings of work.

Coming out of high school, Brennecke was ranked the top prospect in Wisconsin by Perfect Game. He was rated as the No. 18 pitcher and No. 198 overall player in the Class of 2025.

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