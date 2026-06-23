South Carolina pitcher reportedly entering transfer portal

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Alex Philpott entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Philpott is the 23rd member of South Carolina’s 2026 roster to enter the transfer portal, and is the third to announce the news since the hiring of new head coach Kevin Schnall.

Philpott joined the Gamecocks ahead of the 2026 season after beginning his career as a Florida Gator. In his lone season with South Carolina, he struggled to a 6.51 ERA across 27.2 innings. Only fellow former Gamecock pitchers Riley Goodman and Josh Gunther had a higher earned run average amongst pitchers to throw over 20 innings.

Primarily out of the bullpen, Philpott did pick up three saves, which was second on the team. He struck out 19 opposing hitters, but that came with 12% walk rate and a .262 batting average against.

Philpott will have one year of eligibility remaining.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open until June 30 for all players to enter.

Alex Philpott’s bio from GamecocksOnline

JUNIOR (2026)

Made 16 appearances with a start for the Gamecocks in 2026

Had three saves, which was second on the team, and struck out 19 batters in 27.2 innings pitched

Struck out a season high four batters in an SEC Tournament appearance against Tennessee (May 19)

Picked up the save against Texas (April 2), pitching three hitless innings with three strikeouts

Also earned a save in wins against Missouri (April 10-11)

Did not allow a hit in four innings of relief against Mississippi State (April 19)

Pitched two innings of relief at Georgia (March 27), allowing no hits with a strikeout

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., for two years

Struck out 72 batters in 67 innings pitched at Florida

Made 22 appearances for the Gators in 2025, posting three wins and two saves for a team that advanced to the NCAA Conway Regional

Had 44 strikeouts with just 18 walks in 37 innings pitched in 2025

Picked up a save against Miami (March 1, 2025) with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings

Struck out a season high five in two scoreless innings to earn a save vs. Florida Atlantic (March 5)

As a freshman, pitched in 13 games for Florida with a pair of wins and 28 strikeouts in 30 innings

Opened his Florida career with four straight scoreless appearances spanning 9.2 innings with 12 strikeouts

Struck out six in three scoreless innings to pick up the win over Columbia (Feb. 25, 2024)

Pitched in the College World Series, striking out three in two innings in the win over Kentucky (June 19, 2024)

Prepped at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, Fla., where he struck out 102 batters compared to 33 walks in 58 innings in his final two seasons for the Chargers

Had a 2.80 ERA and a .182 opponent’s batting average his senior season at Strawberry Crest

Recorded six saves in his junior season with the Chargers

Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-Region (2022, ’23)

Perfect Game Preseason All-Region honorable mention (2020, ’21)

Won the 2023 World Wood Bat Association 17U National Championship with the Ostingers Baseball Academy

Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 12 right-handed pitcher and No. 37 overall player in the state of Florida in the 2023 class

PERSONAL

Born on September 14, 2004

Son of Cynthia Owens

Major is sports media

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