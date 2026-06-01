South Carolina reaches double-digit portal entries as more players exit program

With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday, South Carolina has already seen a few players make decisions about their futures and begin looking for opportunities elsewhere. But as the program searches for a new head coach, a handful of additional players have now chosen to leave as well.

Infielders Beau Hollins, KJ Scobey and Will Craddock, along with pitchers Riley Goodman, Hudson Lee, Zach Russell, Josh Gregoire and Logan Prisco, have all entered the portal, TheBigSpur’s Jamie Bradford has reported.

Heading into the day, the Gamecocks already had five players choose to leave before the portal’s opening date. That group included pitchers Josh Gunther, Alex Valentin and Patrick Dudley as well as third baseman Dawson Harman and catcher Gavin Braland.

This brings South Carolina’s total number of portal entries to 13. The portal window will remain open throughout the month and close after June 30. It’s another year with the Gamecocks having double-digit players leaving, and likely more to come, signaling a different-looking roster in 2027.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Hollins and Scobey were multi-year starters in the Gamecocks’ infield at first base and shortstop, respectively. Craddock started 51 games at multiple infield positions as a freshman this season.

Hollins last played on April 4 and missed the back half of the season due to a shoulder injury. After hitting over .300 last year, he took a big step back as a sophomore, hitting just .200 with no homers and eight RBI in 90 at-bats.

Offensively, Scobey put up better numbers, finishing with nine homers, 16 doubles and 36 RBI in 222 at-bats. However, the decision to move him from third base to shortstop proved to be a major letdown as he made a team-worst 15 errors and fielded at a .931 clip.

Craddock wrapped up his first season of college baseball by becoming the team leader in home runs and the first to reach double-digits this season. He finished the year hitting .260 with 10 homers, 29 RBI and a .832 OPS in 192 at-bats.

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As for the losses on the pitching staff, four of the five new names to leave on Monday were used out of the bullpen in 2026. Russell is perhaps the biggest loss as he went 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 25 relief appearances. He finished with 23 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Lee, who pitched with a broken foot this season, posted a 3.72 ERA across 15 appearances out of the bullpen. He struck out 10 and walked eight in 9.2 innings.

Gregoire finished the season with a 4.30 ERA across 23 innings of work. He recorded 30 strikeouts while issuing 11 walks.

Prisco was a reliable lefty reliever to bring in out of the bullpen, finishing with a 3.45 ERA in 28.2 innings. He struck out 34 and walked 17.

Goodman started the season as South Carolina’s Opening Day starter and pitched as the Friday ace through the first few weeks. However, after some struggles, the right-hander got bumped from the starting rotation following the first weekend of SEC play and didn’t have much of a role the rest of the year until he made the start against Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. For the year, he went 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 12 appearances (eight starts). He struck out 25 and walked 18.

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