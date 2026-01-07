South Carolina receiver Donovan Murph announces return for 2026

South Carolina wide receiver Donovan Murph is set to return to the Gamecocks for his sophomore season, he announced on X on Wednesday.

“Let’s go get a national championship #AGTG,” Murph said in his post to announce his return.

Murph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver from Irmo, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In his freshman season in 2025, Murph appeared in all 12 games with four starts. He caught 14 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.

As he enters 2026, this will be his first year of going through spring practice since he joined the team later than most last summer, after reclassifying into the 2025 class.

Donovan Murph’s bio from GamecocksOnline

2025 (Freshman)

True freshman who joined the squad in the summer after reclassifying into the 2025 class… was one of the youngest players in college football… appeared in all 12 games making four starts… caught 14 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown… best game came against Coastal Carolina when he caught four passes for 58 yards, including a season-long 38-yard reception and a three-yard TD catch… had three catches against Alabama.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Irmo (S.C.) High School in 2025… reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025… led his squad to a 13-2 record and a spot in the state’s 5A Division II state championship… caught 96 passes for 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2024… named to the Football Coaches Association All-State team for all classes and to The State’s 2024 Midlands All-Area team… invited to play in the Under Armour All-American game… caught 57 passes for 1,084 yards (17.0 ypc) and 17 TD in 2023… helped the Yellowjackets go 13-1 and make South Carolina’s 4A semifinals for the first time in school history… also participated in basketball and track & field… coached by Aaron Brand Sr.

PERSONAL

Donovan Murph was born Oct. 1, 2007… is a pre-business major… is the cousin of former Gamecock standout wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.