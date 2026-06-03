South Carolina receivers coach Mike Furrey offers another receiver following strong camp showing

On Tuesday, South Carolina football hosted a prospect camp, and many highly-touted talents across various classes showed out in Columbia. An athlete who caught the attention of the program was class of 2028, 6-4 wide receiver Tylan Grimes out of Clemmons, North Carolina.

Grimes attends West Forsyth High School and announced his offer on Tuesday night on social media. The post tagged South Carolina’s wide receivers coach, Mike Furrey, along with West Forsyth’s football account.

The offer is Grimes’ sixth from a power conference program. The receiver also holds offers from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, and South Carolina’s SEC foe, Missouri.

Grimes is the younger brother of former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators receiver Trevon Grimes.

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In April, Grimes participated in the Adidas Private Pro Day, weighing in at 183 pounds and clocking a 4.55-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical. His long frame and good speed make him a matchup nightmare on the outside.

In his 2025-2026 campaign, Grimes totalled 31 receptions for 424 yards and added one carry for 38 yards. In a rivalry game against East Forsyth, the pass catcher posted his best numbers of the year with nine receptions for 92 yards in the 20-14 victory.

Grimes’ sheer size immediately makes him stand out on tape, but it’s his catch radius that separates him as a receiver. With a good wingspan and body control, Grimes can make challenging jumping and diving catches between the 20s and close to the boundaries.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Tylan Grimes is not ranked in the class of 2028. Though he doesn’t have stars or a number next to his name, Grimes has been receiving a lot of attention from schools across the country, as he’s earned nine offers in 2026 alone and remains an underrated prospect in his class.



