South Carolina reserve infielder entering transfer portal

South Carolina infielder Jack Reynolds is entering the transfer portal, he told GamecockCentral Friday morning.

Reynolds becomes the 20th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. He will have one more year of eligibility remaining as a redshirt senior next season.

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The Columbia native and AC Flora High School product spent one season at South Carolina after spending time at Clemson and Gulf Coast State College. He made 17 appearances with seven starts and hit .071 with no homers and one RBI. He had two hits in 28 at-bats.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open until June 30 for all players to enter.

Jack Reynolds’ bio from GamecocksOnline

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla., for two seasons

Hit .369 with eight home runs and 40 RBI as a redshirt freshman in 2024

Played in 17 games his redshirt sophomore year in 2025, hitting .283 with four home runs

All-Panhandle Conference team (2024)

Had 11 doubles and walked 23 times for the Commodores in 2024

Attended Clemson University in Clemson, S.C., for his freshman season in 2023

Did not see game action for the Tigers and redshirted

Ranked the No. 51 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game in 2023

Prepped at P27 Academy in Lexington, S.C., for four years

Ranked the No. 1 shortstop and No. 4 overall player in the state of South Carolina by Perfect Game in the class of 2022

Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-Atlantic Region first team (2021)

PERSONAL

Born on June 16, 2003

Son of David and LeAnne Reynolds

Father, David, played basketball at Davis & Elkins

Major is services management

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