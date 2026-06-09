South Carolina reserve infielder, former MLB Draft pick entering transfer portal

South Carolina infielder Erik Parker is entering the transfer portal, he told GamecockCentral on Tuesday.

Parker becomes the 22nd South Carolina player to enter the transfer portal and the second to do so on Tuesday, joining right-handed pitcher Connor Chicoli, who entered earlier in the day.

The Atlanta, Ga. native will have two years of eligibility remaining. However, he told GamecockCentral that he would like to remain at South Carolina under the program’s new coaching staff, with Kevin Schnall set to take over as head coach next season.

“I do really hope I have the opportunity to stay and prove I belong in a gamecocks uniform but it’s in gods hands,” Parker said.

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In his first season with the Gamecocks, Parker appeared in 26 games with 11 starts, primarily serving as a backup infielder. He hit .195 with two RBI and three doubles in 41 at-bats.

Parker was previously selected in the 15th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers but opted not to sign, choosing instead to begin his college career at Georgia as a freshman before transferring to South Carolina last offseason.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open until June 30 for all players to enter.

Erik Parker’s bio from GamecocksOnline

SOPHOMORE (2026)

Played in 26 games with 11 starts for the Gamecocks in 2026

Had three doubles, two RBI and 10 runs scored on the year

Was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double in a win over Texas (April 2)

Doubled and drove in a pair in a win over Gardner-Webb (Feb. 18)

Also had a double to go with a walk against the College of Charleston (April 7)

Walked and scored a pair of runs in a win over Wofford (March 31)

Had a pinch hit and scored a run at LSU (May 2)

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., for one season

Appeared in 16 games for the Bulldogs, helping Georgia to a regional host and No. 7 national seed

Scored a pair of runs and had his first career hit against UIC (Feb. 23, 2025)

Hit .250 with 10 runs scored, two walks and a stolen base in 2025

Prepped at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., where he hit .333 with four home runs, a .544 on-base percentage and 28 stolen bases as a senior

Selected in the 15 th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers

round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers Holds the single-season and career stolen base record at North Gwinnett

First Team All-Region (2023, ’24)

Preseason All-State (2024)

Ranked as the No. 6 shortstop and No. 11 overall player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game

PERSONAL

Born on May 9, 2006

Son of Eric and Tasha Parker

Major is sport and entertainment management

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