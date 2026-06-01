South Carolina reserve outfielder entering transfer portal
South Carolina outfielder/first baseman Caleb Hoover is entering the transfer portal, he announced in a social media post on Monday afternoon.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to wear the Garnet & Black,” Hoover’s post on X (formerly Twitter) reads. “Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout my time here.”
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Hoover becomes the 15th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. He’s the 11th player to enter on Monday — the first day of the portal officially opening — alone. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
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Hoover transferred to South Carolina for the 2026 season but rarely saw any playing time, appearing in just eight games and making two starts. He went hitless in nine at-bats as a Gamecock.
South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:
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The transfer portal will be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.
Caleb Hoover’s bio from GamecocksOnline
PRIOR TO CAROLINA
- Attended Grayson College in Denison, Texas, for one season
- Hit .340 with seven doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 RBI in 2025
- NJCAA All-Conference (2025)
- NJCAA All-Region (2025)
- Scored 43 runs and had 38 walks on the year for the Vikings
- Hit .329 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in conference contests
- Had two grand slams in Grayson’s win over North Central Texas College
- Was at Oklahoma State University during the fall of 2024
- Prepped at Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas, where he was a Perfect Game All-Texas Region first team selection in 2024
- Ranked the No. 2 first baseman and No. 40 overall player in the state of Texas in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game
- Hit .323 with a team-best 29 RBI as a junior while striking out 58 batters in 56 innings on the mound for the Hawks
- Dallas Morning News All-Area (2023)
- Perfect Game Underclassmen All-Texas Region first team (2022, ’23)
- Played travel baseball for the Dallas Tigers
- Played for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the summer of 2025
PERSONAL
- Born on August 25, 2005
- Son of Alex and Tammy Hoover
- Brother, Josh, plays football at TCU
- Major is sport and entertainment management