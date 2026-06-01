South Carolina reserve outfielder entering transfer portal

South Carolina outfielder/first baseman Caleb Hoover is entering the transfer portal, he announced in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to wear the Garnet & Black,” Hoover’s post on X (formerly Twitter) reads. “Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout my time here.”

Hoover becomes the 15th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. He’s the 11th player to enter on Monday — the first day of the portal officially opening — alone. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

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Hoover transferred to South Carolina for the 2026 season but rarely saw any playing time, appearing in just eight games and making two starts. He went hitless in nine at-bats as a Gamecock.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.

Caleb Hoover’s bio from GamecocksOnline

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Grayson College in Denison, Texas, for one season

Hit .340 with seven doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 RBI in 2025

NJCAA All-Conference (2025)

NJCAA All-Region (2025)

Scored 43 runs and had 38 walks on the year for the Vikings

Hit .329 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in conference contests

Had two grand slams in Grayson’s win over North Central Texas College

Was at Oklahoma State University during the fall of 2024

Prepped at Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas, where he was a Perfect Game All-Texas Region first team selection in 2024

Ranked the No. 2 first baseman and No. 40 overall player in the state of Texas in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game

Hit .323 with a team-best 29 RBI as a junior while striking out 58 batters in 56 innings on the mound for the Hawks

Dallas Morning News All-Area (2023)

Perfect Game Underclassmen All-Texas Region first team (2022, ’23)

Played travel baseball for the Dallas Tigers

Played for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the summer of 2025

PERSONAL

Born on August 25, 2005

Son of Alex and Tammy Hoover

Brother, Josh, plays football at TCU

Major is sport and entertainment management

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