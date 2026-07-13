South Carolina returnee Tyler Pitzer signs UDFA deal with MLB club

Tyler Pitzer showed plenty of flashes as a bullpen piece in his freshman and sophomore seasons at South Carolina from 2023-25. He cashed in on those sparks by spending a terrific season with Mississippi State. Pitzer threw to a 3.90 ERA in 30 innings in Starkville while finishing just two games away from the College World Series.

Pitzer hit the transfer portal to capitalize on his success, and head coach Kevin Schnall was able to bring the right-hander back home to South Carolina. That return will be short-lived, however, as Pitzer was signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Diego Padres after not being taken in the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Pitzer found early success as a swingman with the Gamecocks before his departure, going 4-1 with 6 starts in 19 appearances in his freshman season. He had a 4.74 ERA with 57 strikeouts to 21 walks. As a sophomore, Pitzer finished with a 6.99 ERA in 19 appearances. He developed a control problem, with 28 walks and just 32 strikeouts.

Pitzer put those struggles to bed at Mississippi State, striking out 38 hitters and allowing just 16 free passes. Entering April this past season, Pitzer had allowed just two runs in 10 innings.

His experience in the SEC could give him a faster track to the majors if he continues to perform.

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