South Carolina right-hander Amp Phillips selected in the MLB Draft

Another Gamecock was taken off the board on Sunday afternoon, as South Carolina rising junior Amp Phillips was taken in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

What’s next for South Carolina? Brendan Dougherty and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Before his lone season with the Gamecocks, Phillips spent two years at Spartanburg Methodist College and a year at South Carolina Upstate. At USC Upstate in 2025, Phillips won Big South Newcomer of the Year after posting a 3.64 ERA and a 7-2 record in 20 appearances with 12 starts. He also picked up a pair of saves along the way.

In the midst of the vast pitching struggles that was the 2026 Gamecocks, Phillips shined in the SEC and built upon his previous success. In 14 starts, he threw to a respectable 4.39 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. Phillips became a staple in South Carolina’s weekend rotation.

His best performance of the season came on April 10 against Missouri, the best pitching performance of any Gamecock on the season. Phillips threw 8 innings of shutout baseball, striking out 10 Tigers along the way. South Carolina won the game 1-0, and Phillips won SEC Pitcher of the Week for his efforts.

Despite the selection, there is still a strong chance Phillips returns to Columbia for his senior season. Even with the plethora of arms brought in by new head coach Kevin Schnall, Phillips should still be a fixture in the weekend rotation if he chooses to stay and build upon his 2026 season.

What do you think? Join the discussion on The Insiders Forum.