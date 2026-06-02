South Carolina right-hander entering transfer portal

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Elijah Foster is entering the transfer portal, he told GamecockCentral Monday night.

Foster becomes the 16th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. He’s the 12th player to enter on Monday alone — the first day of the portal officially opening. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

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The Plainfield, N.J. native transferred to Columbia last offseason after spending two seasons at Sacred Heart. In his lone year with the Gamecocks, he went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 appearances out of the bullpen. He struck out 12 batters and walked eight across nine innings of work.

In his career, Foster is 11-4 with a 4.72 ERA, striking out 168 and walking 108 over 141 innings.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.

Elijah Foster’s bio from GamecocksOnline

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., for two seasons

All-NEC Second Team (2024)

Preseason All-MAAC (2025)

Was 5-3 in 15 starts for the Pioneers his sophomore season, striking out 76 batters in 72.1 innings pitched

Held opponents to a .217 batting average in 2025

Struck out a season high nine batters in six innings vs. Canisius (April 11, 2025)

Had eight strikeouts in back-to-back outings against Maryland-Eastern Shore (May 10, 2025) and Quinnipiac (May 16, 2025)

As a freshman, was 5-1 with 80 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched

Held opponents to a .216 batting average and a 4.53 ERA

Struck out 10 in five innings in a win over Norfolk State (April 28, 2025)

Backed that up with a nine-strikeout performance, allowing just one hit in six innings in a win over Wagner (May 4, 2024)

Prepped at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, N.J., where he was part of the Greater Newark Tournament championship team in 2022

Hit .314 with three home runs and 19 RBI as a junior at Seton Hall Prep

PERSONAL

Born on July 22, 2005

Son of Cheryle Parham-Foster

Major is film and media studies

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