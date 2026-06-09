South Carolina right-hander reportedly entering transfer portal
South Carolina pitcher Connor Chicoli entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, aroundthehorn first reported on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The right-handed pitcher made 17 appearances in his lone season with the Gamecocks, posting a 2-3 record in six starts. Chicoli joined South Carolina via the transfer portal from Georgia Tech.
He becomes the 21st player from the Gamecocks to choose to enter the portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility.
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The North Carolina native posted a 3.20 ERA during his sophomore season. He also struck out 34 batters in 39.1 innings pitched. Chicoli was previously a top ten prospect out of the state of North Carolina as a high school recruit.
The news of Chicoli’s transfer comes four hours after it was revealed that South Carolina is hiring Coastal Carolina’s Kevin Schnall as its new head coach.
Additionally, Schnall’s pitching coach, Matt Williams, is expected to follow him to South Carolina. Williams previously served as the Gamecocks’ pitching coach in 2024.
South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:
- On3 National Transfer Portal Tracker
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- Subscribe to GamecockCentral for just $1 for 7 days!
The transfer portal will be open until June 30 for all players to enter.
Connor Chicoli’s bio from GamecocksOnline
2026 (SOPHOMORE)
- Made 17 appearances with six starts for the Garnet and Black in 2026
- Had two wins and a 3.20 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched
- Pitched a season high five innings in a start at Wofford (Feb. 17), striking out four and allowing just one run
- Did not allow a run in 4.1 innings with two strikeouts in a win over Charleston Southern (March 4)
- Also had four strikeouts in games against College of Charleston (April 7), Presbyterian (April 21) and The Citadel (April 28)
- Earned the win against Presbyterian, allowing just two hits in four innings
- Made his Gamecock debut against Northern Kentucky (Feb. 13), striking out the side in one inning
- Struck out three and did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings at The Citadel (March 10)
PRIOR TO CAROLINA
- Attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., for one season
- Was 1-1 in 14 appearances and five starts for the Yellow Jackets
- Struck out 18 batters in 28 innings pitched
- Earned the start at Mercer (May 7, 2025) and went 7.2 innings, striking out four and not allowing a walk in earning the win
- Had three strikeouts in 2.1 innings at Auburn (April 22, 2025)
- Pitched four shutout innings, allowing just two hits against Georgia State (March 11, 2025)
- Prepped at Pro5 Baseball Academy in Holly Springs, N.C., where he was an NAA All-Star in 2024
- Also attended Garner High School in Garner, N.C., where he was an all-conference selection in 2022
- Played summer baseball for the Dirtbags National and the Canes National
- Ranked the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and No. 10 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game
PERSONAL
- Born on July 27, 2005
- Son of John and Debbie Chicoli
- Major is sport and entertainment management