South Carolina run rules Gardner-Webb in offensive outburst

After a less-than-ideal first weekend at the plate, Paul Mainieri used Monday’s practice to challenge his hitters and have them work mostly on situational hitting.

While Mainieri acknowledged the team felt “tired and sore” following Saturday’s loss to Northern Kentucky, he also knew the Gamecocks simply didn’t capitalize with men on base. South Carolina finished Opening Weekend 4-for-30 with runners in scoring position and 10-for-47 with runners on base.

“We had a pretty good drill that we worked on yesterday for having players hitting with guys in scoring position, and we put a lot of pressure on them,” Mainieri said after Tuesday’s 8-2 win over Wofford. “I thought they responded well in the drill yesterday.”

Though the specifics of the drill weren’t disclosed, the early returns suggest it made an impact, as South Carolina has swung the bats much better to start the week. That improvement was evident on Wednesday, when the Gamecocks recorded a season-high 17 hits in a 12-2 run-rule win over Gardner-Webb.

“We acted pretty tired after the game on Opening Day, and so I challenged them to be ready to go,” Mainieri said. “We gave some new guys an opportunity, thinking that having some guys that haven’t played that much or not at all, in fact, that they might give us some real energy out there, and that’s exactly what happened. So it was a good win for us tonight.”

After Gardner-Webb took an early 2-0 lead in the third, South Carolina (4-1) got those runs back over the next two innings and then jumped back in front on a Tyler Bak solo home run in the fourth.

The runs came in bunches from there, as the Gamecocks put up three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The highlights came from Luke Yuhasz and Patrick Evans opening the fifth with back-to-back doubles to plate the first run of the frame. Then, in the sixth, KJ Scobey crushed a 2-2 pitch into right-center field and plated a pair of runs with an RBI double.

“I think what gives us confidence, honestly, is our pitching,” Evans said. “As long as our pitching can hold them like they have been, they’ve been great, you know, we just got to stick to our approach and then just trust the process. Once you’ve got that confidence, get a hit or two, and then just kind of get the ball rolling, and then we score as many runs as we can get.”

South Carolina finished 8-for-21 (.381) with runners on base and an impressive 9-for-17 (.529) with two outs on Wednesday. Over the last two games, the offense has gone 9-for-25 with runners in scoring position, including a 4-for-14 mark against Gardner-Webb.

“Coach (Monte) Lee really just pushes two-strike approach and sticking to it,” said Will Craddock, who went 3-for-3 and reached base in all five of his at-bats in his college debut. “I think just looking back, we tried to do a little bit too much, overswing a little bit, but now we’re just really trying to hit balls hard, no matter what, to all parts of the field.”

The Gamecocks saw six players finish with multi-hit performances, spearheaded by Craddock and Talmadge LeCroy, who each had three hits. Logan Sutter, who hadn’t recorded a hit yet this season, ended the night with a long two-run homer for his first as a Gamecock.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Bradley Hodges only lasted 2.2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits, but the Gamecock bullpen picked him up and pitched well the rest of the way.

Zach Russell pitched 2.1 scoreless innings and gave up three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Josh Gregoire, who struggled towards the end of the preseason, retired all four batters he faced and struck out two with no walks over 20 pitches in his season debut.

Clemson transfer Hudson Lee relieved Gregoire with one out in the seventh and struck out both batters he faced. Freshman left-hander Patrick Dudley tossed a scoreless eighth and struck out one.

“When you get to play a lot of guys, and they’re all recruited here for a reason, because they’re good baseball players,” Mainieri said, “they get an opportunity to play, and they show that, it shows the depth that we have. It shows on the mound and with our position players.”

Up next: South Carolina will face Army on Friday in the “Salute the Troops Weekend” series at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

