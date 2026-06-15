South Carolina running back dismissed from program following arrest

South Carolina transfer running back Sam Williams-Dixon has been dismissed from the Gamecocks program following his arrest, GamecockCentral confirmed Monday evening. Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News first reported news of his dismissal.

Williams-Dixon was arrested on Saturday by Richland County police on three counts of larceny for breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of criminal conspiracy, and one charge of grand larceny, according to Richland County Judicial records.

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Records also showed an initial court appearance for the charges on August 28. He was taken to Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on June 13 and was later released on a personal recognizance bond, set at $150,000.

Williams-Dixon is the second known arrest of South Carolina’s offseason. On Feb. 10, defensive tackle Davonte Miles was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. South Carolina soon dismissed Miles from the program on Feb. 12.

His brother, Elijah Williams-Dixon, was arrested on the same charges. According to warrants attained by The State newspaper, he and his brother broke into three different vehicles with the “intent to steal items of value” from June 7-12.

Williams-Dixon transferred to South Carolina from Ohio State in January and went through spring practice with the program. He rushed for 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

The redshirt sophomore came to South Carolina with three years of eligibility. He joined the program as one of three transfer running backs expected to compete for playing time.