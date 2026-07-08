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144 South Carolina student-athletes make First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2025-2026 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. 144 University of South Carolina student-athletes made the cut. Gamecock football led the way with 29 honorees.
Below is a tally, per sport:
Baseball: 20
Men’s Basketball: 7
Women’s Basketball: 3
Beach Volleyball: 5
Equestrian: 15
Football: 29
Men’s Golf: 3
Women’s Golf: 4
Men’s Soccer: 8
Women’s Soccer: 5
Softball: 8
Men’s Swimming and Diving: 3
Women’s Swimming and Diving: 4
Men’s Tennis: 1
Women’s Tennis: 5
Men’s Track and Field: 7
Women’s Track and Field: 13
Volleyball: 4
From the South Carolina Athletics release:
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina boasts 144 of the 1,755 student-athletes named to the 2025-26 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced today by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2025-26 academic calendar. It includes freshmen and first-year transfers.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
South Carolina’s Honorees
Will Craddock – Baseball – Retailing
Brandon Cromer – Baseball – Retailing
Patrick Dudley – Baseball – Sport & Entertainment Management
Patrick Evans – Baseball – Services Management
Elijah Foster – Baseball – Film & Media Studies
Josh Gregoire – Baseball – Chemistry
Josh Gunther – Baseball – Services Management
Dawson Harman – Baseball – Services Management
Bradley Hodges – Baseball – Graduate Non-Degree Seeking
Caleb Hoover – Baseball – Sport & Entertainment Management
Cullen Horowicz – Baseball – Graduate Non-Degree Seeking
Aaron Jamison – Baseball – Services Management
Hudson Lee – Baseball – Services Management
Reese Moore – Baseball – Services Management
Amp Phillips – Baseball – Services Management
Logan Prisco – Baseball – Sport & Entertainment Management
Jake Randolph – Baseball – Graduate Certificate
Jack Reynolds – Baseball – Services Management
Alex Valentin – Baseball – Sports Media
Luke Yuhasz – Baseball – Services Management
Hayden Assemian – M Basketball – Sports Media
Eli Ellis – M Basketball – Sports Media
Nordin Kapic – M Basketball – Management
Kobe Knox – M Basketball – Coaching Education
Grant Polk – M Basketball – Sport & Entertainment Management
EJ Walker – M Basketball – Sports Media
Abu Yarmah – M Basketball – Undeclared
Ta’Niya Latson – W Basketball – Services Management
Agot Makeer – W Basketball – Undecided
Ayla McDowell – W Basketball – Mechanical Engineering
Annalyse Askew – Beach Volleyball – Marketing
Brooke Balue – Beach Volleyball – Marketing
Nya Coury – Beach Volleyball – Biological Sciences
Amanda Saxon – Beach Volleyball – Biological Sciences
Grace Travis – Beach Volleyball – Communications
Brooke Farfone – Equestrian – Public Health
Maddie Godard – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management
Addison Hinton – Equestrian – Biological Sciences
Caylee Howerton – Equestrian – Management
Charlotte Jumper – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management
Kelsey Lambert – Equestrian – International Studies
Lillian Laney – Equestrian – Accounting
Paris Levy – Equestrian – Psychology
Abby McCullough – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management
Eddyn Molden – Equestrian – Criminology & Criminal Justice
Kendall Norcross – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management
Emily Patton – Equestrian – Psychology
Abigail Roos – Equestrian – Hospitality Management
Chloe Tanner – Equestrian – Psychology
Madison Widmer – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management
Anthony Addison – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Adedamola Ajidahun – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Tony Brown – Football – Pre-Business
Cedric Cisse – Football – Exercise Science
Malik Clark – Football – Finance
Brandon Cunningham – Football – Exercise Science
Lex Cyrus – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Kendall Daniels – Football – Communications
Donovan Darden – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Jaquavious Dodd – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Kyler Farrow – Football – Finance
Jordon Gidron – Football – Finance
Chris Hatfield – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Nolan Hay – Football – Finance
A.J. Holloway – Football – Biological Sciences
Christian Ingram – Football – Public Relations
Max Kelley – Football – Biological Sciences
Damarcus Leach – Football – Exercise Science
Donovan Murph – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Shawn Murphy – Football – Non-Degree Seeking
Troy Pikes – Football – Services Management
Jackson Repp – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Kobby Sakyi-Prah – Football – Undecided
Jayden Sellers – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Josh Smith – Football – Sports Media
Mike Tyler – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Caleb Williams – Football – Sports Media
George Wilson – Football – Coaching Education
Cutter Woods – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management
Talan Harrison – M Golf – Sport & Entertainment Management
Emil Elkjær Petersen – M Golf – Psychology
August Pettersson – M Golf – Psychology
Eila Galitsky – W Golf – Sports Media
Molly McLean – W Golf – Sport & Entertainment Management
Laura Nepper – W Golf – Pre-Business
Alicia Olsson – W Golf – Sport & Entertainment Management
Matthew DeJianne – M Soccer – Cardiovascular Technology
Samy Kolby – M Soccer – Services Management
Shawn Lanza – M Soccer – Cardiovascular Technology
Yvan Malarte – M Soccer – Psychology
Reid Raintree – M Soccer – Finance
Loic Sany Kong – M Soccer – Sport & Entertainment Management
Oliver Townend – M Soccer – M. Sport & Entertainment Management
Isaiah Whittaker-Frances – M Soccer – Economics
Emilie Castagna – W Soccer – Services Management
Harper Donovan – W Soccer – Pre-Business
Helen Ghertner – W Soccer – Sport & Entertainment Management
Mackenzie Johnson – W Soccer – Exercise Science
Ava Tutas – W Soccer – Pre-Business
Ansley Bennett – Softball – Exercise Science
Kai Byars – Softball – Freshman
Tori Ensley – Softball – Religious Studies
KG Favors – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Emma Friedel – Softball – Services Management
Dakota Potter – Softball – Undecided
Sage Scarmardo – Softball – Services Management
Alexis Shaver – Softball – Services Management
Einar Agustsson – M Swimming and Diving – Exercise Science
Merlin Ficher – M Swimming and Diving – Pre-Business
Bexon Harrison – M Swimming and Diving – Biological Sciences
Dalton Alexis – W Swimming and Diving – Public Health
Samantha Chan – W Swimming and Diving – Biomedical Engineering
Sofia Luper – W Swimming and Diving – Pre-Business
Kesa Taivassalo – W Swimming and Diving – Biological Sciences
Bella Bergqvist Larsson – W Tennis – Psychology
Sara Borkop – W Tennis – Operations and Supply Chain Management
Jane Dunyon – W Tennis – Sports Media
Taylor Goetz – W Tennis – Sports Media
Daniela Piani – W Tennis – Biological Sciences
Paul Barbier – M Tennis – Sport Management
Niles Briggman – M Track and Field – Undeclared
Kaleb Burroughs – M Track and Field – Exercise Science
Knox Eaton – M Track and Field – Exercise Science
Edouard Lecrivain – M Track and Field – Masters Business Analytics
Khaliq Muhammad – M Track and Field – Public Health
Jeremy Nelson – M Track and Field – Services Management
Tyson Williams – M Track and Field – Retailing
Emma Ashley – W Track and Field – Biochemistry
Alexis Brown – W Track and Field – Services Management
Jalee Brown – W Track and Field – Public Health
Jade Buridon – W Track and Field – Masters of Sport Management
Jasmine Cook – W Track and Field – Sport and Entertainment Management
Cohren Corbin – W Track and Field – Public Health
Tristen Harris – W Track and Field – Exercise Science
Bella Leonard – W Track and Field – Public Health
Maya Love – W Track and Field – Public Health
Eline Mast – W Track and Field – Biological Sciences
Allie Matasich – W Track and Field – Exercise Science
Jathiyah Muhammad – W Track and Field – Applied Sport Psychology
Abir Reffas – W Track and Field – Masters of Sport Management
Anne Bing – Volleyball – Public Health
Sydney Davis – Volleyball – Sport and Entertainment Management
Claire Payne – Volleyball – Exercise Science
Kaia Pixler – Volleyball – Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
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