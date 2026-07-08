144 South Carolina student-athletes make First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2025-2026 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. 144 University of South Carolina student-athletes made the cut. Gamecock football led the way with 29 honorees.

Below is a tally, per sport:

Baseball: 20

Men’s Basketball: 7

Women’s Basketball: 3

Beach Volleyball: 5

Equestrian: 15

Football: 29

Men’s Golf: 3

Women’s Golf: 4

Men’s Soccer: 8

Women’s Soccer: 5

Softball: 8

Men’s Swimming and Diving: 3

Women’s Swimming and Diving: 4

Men’s Tennis: 1

Women’s Tennis: 5

Men’s Track and Field: 7

Women’s Track and Field: 13

Volleyball: 4

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina boasts 144 of the 1,755 student-athletes named to the 2025-26 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced today by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2025-26 academic calendar. It includes freshmen and first-year transfers.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

South Carolina’s Honorees

Will Craddock – Baseball – Retailing

Brandon Cromer – Baseball – Retailing

Patrick Dudley – Baseball – Sport & Entertainment Management

Patrick Evans – Baseball – Services Management

Elijah Foster – Baseball – Film & Media Studies

Josh Gregoire – Baseball – Chemistry

Josh Gunther – Baseball – Services Management

Dawson Harman – Baseball – Services Management

Bradley Hodges – Baseball – Graduate Non-Degree Seeking

Caleb Hoover – Baseball – Sport & Entertainment Management

Cullen Horowicz – Baseball – Graduate Non-Degree Seeking

Aaron Jamison – Baseball – Services Management

Hudson Lee – Baseball – Services Management

Reese Moore – Baseball – Services Management

Amp Phillips – Baseball – Services Management

Logan Prisco – Baseball – Sport & Entertainment Management

Jake Randolph – Baseball – Graduate Certificate

Jack Reynolds – Baseball – Services Management

Alex Valentin – Baseball – Sports Media

Luke Yuhasz – Baseball – Services Management

Hayden Assemian – M Basketball – Sports Media

Eli Ellis – M Basketball – Sports Media

Nordin Kapic – M Basketball – Management

Kobe Knox – M Basketball – Coaching Education

Grant Polk – M Basketball – Sport & Entertainment Management

EJ Walker – M Basketball – Sports Media

Abu Yarmah – M Basketball – Undeclared

Ta’Niya Latson – W Basketball – Services Management

Agot Makeer – W Basketball – Undecided

Ayla McDowell – W Basketball – Mechanical Engineering

Annalyse Askew – Beach Volleyball – Marketing

Brooke Balue – Beach Volleyball – Marketing

Nya Coury – Beach Volleyball – Biological Sciences

Amanda Saxon – Beach Volleyball – Biological Sciences

Grace Travis – Beach Volleyball – Communications

Brooke Farfone – Equestrian – Public Health

Maddie Godard – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management

Addison Hinton – Equestrian – Biological Sciences

Caylee Howerton – Equestrian – Management

Charlotte Jumper – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management

Kelsey Lambert – Equestrian – International Studies

Lillian Laney – Equestrian – Accounting

Paris Levy – Equestrian – Psychology

Abby McCullough – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management

Eddyn Molden – Equestrian – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Kendall Norcross – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management

Emily Patton – Equestrian – Psychology

Abigail Roos – Equestrian – Hospitality Management

Chloe Tanner – Equestrian – Psychology

Madison Widmer – Equestrian – Sport & Entertainment Management

Anthony Addison – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Adedamola Ajidahun – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Tony Brown – Football – Pre-Business

Cedric Cisse – Football – Exercise Science

Malik Clark – Football – Finance

Brandon Cunningham – Football – Exercise Science

Lex Cyrus – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Kendall Daniels – Football – Communications

Donovan Darden – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Jaquavious Dodd – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Kyler Farrow – Football – Finance

Jordon Gidron – Football – Finance

Chris Hatfield – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Nolan Hay – Football – Finance

A.J. Holloway – Football – Biological Sciences

Christian Ingram – Football – Public Relations

Max Kelley – Football – Biological Sciences

Damarcus Leach – Football – Exercise Science

Donovan Murph – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Shawn Murphy – Football – Non-Degree Seeking

Troy Pikes – Football – Services Management

Jackson Repp – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Kobby Sakyi-Prah – Football – Undecided

Jayden Sellers – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Josh Smith – Football – Sports Media

Mike Tyler – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Caleb Williams – Football – Sports Media

George Wilson – Football – Coaching Education

Cutter Woods – Football – Sport & Entertainment Management

Talan Harrison – M Golf – Sport & Entertainment Management

Emil Elkjær Petersen – M Golf – Psychology

August Pettersson – M Golf – Psychology

Eila Galitsky – W Golf – Sports Media

Molly McLean – W Golf – Sport & Entertainment Management

Laura Nepper – W Golf – Pre-Business

Alicia Olsson – W Golf – Sport & Entertainment Management

Matthew DeJianne – M Soccer – Cardiovascular Technology

Samy Kolby – M Soccer – Services Management

Shawn Lanza – M Soccer – Cardiovascular Technology

Yvan Malarte – M Soccer – Psychology

Reid Raintree – M Soccer – Finance

Loic Sany Kong – M Soccer – Sport & Entertainment Management

Oliver Townend – M Soccer – M. Sport & Entertainment Management

Isaiah Whittaker-Frances – M Soccer – Economics

Emilie Castagna – W Soccer – Services Management

Harper Donovan – W Soccer – Pre-Business

Helen Ghertner – W Soccer – Sport & Entertainment Management

Mackenzie Johnson – W Soccer – Exercise Science

Ava Tutas – W Soccer – Pre-Business

Ansley Bennett – Softball – Exercise Science

Kai Byars – Softball – Freshman

Tori Ensley – Softball – Religious Studies

KG Favors – Softball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Emma Friedel – Softball – Services Management

Dakota Potter – Softball – Undecided

Sage Scarmardo – Softball – Services Management

Alexis Shaver – Softball – Services Management

Einar Agustsson – M Swimming and Diving – Exercise Science

Merlin Ficher – M Swimming and Diving – Pre-Business

Bexon Harrison – M Swimming and Diving – Biological Sciences

Dalton Alexis – W Swimming and Diving – Public Health

Samantha Chan – W Swimming and Diving – Biomedical Engineering

Sofia Luper – W Swimming and Diving – Pre-Business

Kesa Taivassalo – W Swimming and Diving – Biological Sciences

Bella Bergqvist Larsson – W Tennis – Psychology

Sara Borkop – W Tennis – Operations and Supply Chain Management

Jane Dunyon – W Tennis – Sports Media

Taylor Goetz – W Tennis – Sports Media

Daniela Piani – W Tennis – Biological Sciences

Paul Barbier – M Tennis – Sport Management

Niles Briggman – M Track and Field – Undeclared

Kaleb Burroughs – M Track and Field – Exercise Science

Knox Eaton – M Track and Field – Exercise Science

Edouard Lecrivain – M Track and Field – Masters Business Analytics

Khaliq Muhammad – M Track and Field – Public Health

Jeremy Nelson – M Track and Field – Services Management

Tyson Williams – M Track and Field – Retailing

Emma Ashley – W Track and Field – Biochemistry

Alexis Brown – W Track and Field – Services Management

Jalee Brown – W Track and Field – Public Health

Jade Buridon – W Track and Field – Masters of Sport Management

Jasmine Cook – W Track and Field – Sport and Entertainment Management

Cohren Corbin – W Track and Field – Public Health

Tristen Harris – W Track and Field – Exercise Science

Bella Leonard – W Track and Field – Public Health

Maya Love – W Track and Field – Public Health

Eline Mast – W Track and Field – Biological Sciences

Allie Matasich – W Track and Field – Exercise Science

Jathiyah Muhammad – W Track and Field – Applied Sport Psychology

Abir Reffas – W Track and Field – Masters of Sport Management

Anne Bing – Volleyball – Public Health

Sydney Davis – Volleyball – Sport and Entertainment Management

Claire Payne – Volleyball – Exercise Science

Kaia Pixler – Volleyball – Biochemistry and Molecular Biology