How to watch some of South Carolina's best performances on SEC Network Takeover

Every summer, ESPN’s SEC Network gives each school in the conference a day to have a “takeover” of all programming before attention turns to Tampa, Florida and SEC Media Days. For the University of South Carolina, that day is Tuesday, July 14. On Friday, the University announced the broadcast schedule for the South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Network Takeover.

In total, there will be 12 2025-26 South Carolina re-airs on SEC Network on Tuesday. To go along with a women’s sports documentary (SEC Inside), the games will be split with four for men’s sports and seven for women’s sports.

Naturally, with all of the focus on the garnet and black, each contest shown will be a Gamecock victory. Softball will be featured most often, with three separate airings, including two games and one SEC Inside episode. Women’s basketball will come on twice, as the only other program featured multiple times. The football team will be featured once, as will men’s basketball, baseball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, and equestrian’s national championship win.

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With no collegiate sports active this deep into the summer, Tuesday will give Gamecock fans a taste of watching their favorite teams before the fall seasons begin in August and September. The garnet and black faithful can tune in from midnight to midnight on SEC Network.

The full schedule for USC’s SEC Network Takeover can be seen below.

12 a.m. Volleyball vs. North Carolina

2 a.m. Men’s soccer vs. Winthrop

4 a.m. Softball vs. Texas A&M

6 a.m. Women’s soccer vs. Texas

8 a.m. Softball vs. Clemson

10 a.m. Women’s basketball vs. TCU

11 a.m. Softball SEC Inside

12 p.m. Baseball vs. Texas

3 p.m. Equestrian National Championship

5 p.m. Football vs. Virginia Tech

8 p.m. Women’s basketball vs. LSU

10 p.m. Men’s basketball vs. Ole Miss