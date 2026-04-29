South Carolina shut out as The Citadel sweeps season series for first time since '09

As each inning passed, South Carolina kept waiting for the big hit to come. The bats were putting together some good swings, but too often the ball found a glove of The Citadel’s.

At some point, those hard-hit balls felt like they had to start finding grass, but as it turned out, they never did. The Gamecocks managed just three hits in a 4-0 loss to The Citadel on Tuesday, marking their second loss to the Bulldogs this season after dropping the first matchup in Charleston in March.

This is the first time since 2009 that South Carolina (22-24, 7-14 SEC) has lost to The Citadel twice in a season. In what was looked at as a pivotal nine-game homestand, the longest of the season, the Gamecocks went just 4-5.

After a weekend where the Gamecocks scored 24 runs in a series win against Kentucky, the offense sputtered against the Bulldogs’ pitching staff all night. It wasn’t so much a strikeout issue as it was not getting enough hits. They struck out six times, a rare sight amongst many double-digit punchout days throughout this season.

“We put the ball in play; they just executed pitches. I think at the end of the day, that’s what I saw,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “They didn’t give us anything. They threw the ball over the plate. They made plays behind their pitching staff. Quite honestly, that’s kind of what they’ve done all year.”

But when it came down to it, South Carolina could never deliver the hit it needed in key moments. After putting two on with no outs to begin the fourth, the next three batters were retired in order. Then, in the seventh, a nearly identical situation unfolded, again leaving two runners stranded with no outs.

The Gamecocks went 1-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

“We didn’t do the little things that we needed to do in the ballgame to help us win,” Lee said. “Not to say that we would have, but we had some opportunities to score, just a couple of them, and we just didn’t. We didn’t get the job done.”

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Josh Gunther made his first start since April 3 and tossed two scoreless innings, but it was far from being a breeze. He needed 27 pitches to get through the first after issuing two walks and escaping a runner-on-the-corners jam.

The second inning was more efficient, but command largely remained an issue. The right-hander walked the leadoff batter in each of the first three innings. He didn’t allow a hit but was charged with one run following his exit in the third. He finished the night with two strikeouts and four walks.

“Josh battled. I thought he was a little bit better. But we had three leadoff walks,” Lee said. “So I thought he was better. I thought he commanded his fastball better. Just got to get his offspeed in the strike zone more. But it was good for him to be able to go out there and lengthen him out a little bit.”

With two on and one out in the third, Connor Chicoli ran into trouble after making an errant pickoff throw to second base that sailed into center field. There were similar mistakes throughout the night that proved costly for South Carolina, including Ethan Lizama failing to get a bunt down in the fourth before later being thrown out by a wide margin trying to advance to second on an errant throw near the home dugout. In that same inning, Tyler Bak also missed an opportunity by not tagging on a deep fly ball.

These little mistakes are nothing new for the Gamecocks this season. Lee didn’t have much of an answer to why they keep happening when asked about it directly after the game.

“We need to be fundamentally sound. It’s just that simple. We need to be a better team fundamentally in a lot of different areas,” he said. “It just seems like when we make mistakes, teams make us pay. When they made mistakes, we didn’t do anything to capitalize when they gave us opportunities.”

Chicoli’s miscue moved both runners into scoring position, and The Citadel capitalized when Christian Stratis hit a two-run single to right field with two outs.

Chicoli otherwise turned in a strong outing, working through 4.2 innings and allowing just one run on six hits. He struck out four and walked one while throwing 61 pitches.

Stratis came through with another big hit in the seventh when he laced an RBI single that went off the glove of a leaping KJ Scobey and rolled into left field. He had a massive evening and went 3-for-4 and was responsible for all three of the Bulldogs’ runs.

“The Citadel played a really good baseball game. They made us pay,” Lee said.

Up next: South Carolina will head to Baton Rouge to begin a three-game series with LSU starting on Friday. First pitch from Alex Box Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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