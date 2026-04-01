South Carolina snaps losing streak, takes care of business with win over Wofford

In what has largely been a disappointing season, South Carolina needed something to feel good about with another tough weekend on deck. Tuesday provided the perfect opportunity to do just that.

The Gamecocks snapped a four-game losing streak with an 11-1 run-rule win over Wofford at Founders Park behind quality pitching performances and some big swings at the plate.

South Carolina (14-16, 1-8 SEC) made the surprising choice of giving Alex Valentin his first start of the season after he had thrown 21 pitches on Sunday. It was more of an abbreviated outing, though, as the left-hander tossed a scoreless inning on just 13 pitches.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

From there, it became a passing of the baton as the Gamecocks turned to five relievers, some of whom haven’t been major contributors this year. It was one of the group’s better performances as they didn’t allow any earned runs and struck out nine with just one walk.

Cooper Parks came in first and looked sharp in two shutout innings, throwing 18 pitches — 15 for strikes — while allowing no hits and striking out one.

Riley Goodman struck out two but ran into trouble after a one-out hit-by-pitch. An error by Erik Parker at third base extended the inning, and Goodman later allowed an unearned run on a wild pitch.

Patrick Dudley made his first appearance since March 3 and struck out the two batters he faced. Josh Gregoire entered with two outs in the fifth and struck out three with no walks over 1.1 innings.

Elijah Foster pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out one while escaping a two-runner threat.

Meanwhile, South Carolina struck quickly with a pair of two-out hits — an RBI single from Talmadge LeCroy, followed by an RBI double from Luke Yuhasz in the first inning. After that, though, runs were much harder to come by, as the offense created opportunities for itself but couldn’t capitalize.

That changed in the bottom of the fifth, when the Gamecocks erupted for six runs. They sent 12 batters to the plate and recorded just three hits, but it was more than enough to break the game open.

Will Craddock snapped a 2-for-31 skid with a three-run homer to dead center, his first since March 17. Later in the inning, Tyler Bak added a three-run shot of his own, capping off a strong 4-for-5 night in his second game against his former team, whom he played with for the last two seasons.

Up next: South Carolina will welcome in No. 2 Texas for a three-game series that gets started Thursday night. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!