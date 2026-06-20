South Carolina softball adds Gold Glove transfer Bella Foran

South Carolina softball continued its offseason renovation of its roster with the commitment of Florida Atlanta four-star outfielder Bella Foran today.

Foran, who committed following an OV to the school, is the seventh addition out of the portal.

She is ranked the No. 37 overall and No. 10 outfielder in the portal, according to On3/Softball America.

🥎 RELATED: South Carolina softball transfer portal headquarters 🥎

The Gold Glove-winning left fielder converted 152 of 153 total defensive chances into outs this year, according to a release from FAU.

She also hit .342 with 40 hits and 40 runs, taking on the leadoff role for the Owls with an OBP of .443.

Foran has two years of eligibility left.

The Gamecocks are replacing two starting outfielders from last year’s squad in Quincee Lilio and Jamie Mackay and key reserve Nia McKnight.

South Carolina returns starting centerfielder Tori Ensley and Kai Byars, who started several games in right field or at DP.

Foran is the second straight outfield commitment, joining Tennessee transfer Saviya Morgan in the portal class.

Commitments (7)

OF Bella Foran (FAU)

OF Saviya Morgan (Tennessee) – 6/18

RHP Jacy Harrelson (Jacksonville) – 6/15

RHP Irianis Garcia (Stetson) – 6/15

MIF Morgan Sharpe (Western Kentucky) – 6/9

MIF Kaytlin Greenwood (Wofford) – 5/28

C Brooke Bennett (Longwood) – 5/27

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