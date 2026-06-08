South Carolina softball pledge racked up awards ahead of USC enrollment

South Carolina softball commitment Aspen Boulware is one of the top players in the class of 2026. Formerly the top overall prospect in the 2027 cycle before skipping her junior year, Boulware settled in as the No. 7 overall recruit in the ’26 class and the No. 1 nationally-ranked middle infielder.

It should come as no surprise then that the Columbia native and Gray Collegiate Academy standout racked up on the postseason honors and awards following her final season at the high school level.

Despite being younger than the other seniors in the Palmetto State, Boulware earned the Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year honors for the state. She also picked up the Class 4A Player of the Year selection and Region IV 4A Player of the Year. Predictably, she made the All-State and All-Region teams, as well.

The SC Gatorade Player of the Year honor is her second, as she won the award for the 2025 season.

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As her final act before leaving the high school game, Boulware hit .554 with 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, 58 stolen bases, and 72 runs scored this spring. She had a .694 on-base percentage, 1.169 slugging percentage, walked 28 times, and was hit by a pitch 10 times.

Fittingly, her last at-bat was a walk-off (10-run rule walk-off, anyway) home run that clinched a state championship. The bomb clinched an undefeated season and a third-straight state title for Gray.

Boulware originally committed to the Gamecocks last October before reclassifying and signing a year early in November. Now, she will enroll at the University of South Carolina this summer, ahead of the 2027 season.

She projects to be an instant-impact freshman. Boulware has experience playing middle infield and outfield, and she has done some work in the circle. Her combination of power and athleticism means she could slot in at any spot in the batting order, too. If things go well for her, she could be a top-of-the-lineup hitter in short order.

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