South Carolina softball signee to represent Team USA again

The highest-rated player in South Carolina softball’s recruiting class of 2026, Aspen Boulware is used to major career accolades. The five-star future Gamecock has represented Team USA multiple times for various junior championships. Now, she will have the opportunity to do so again.

According to a Thursday roster reveal from USA Softball, Boulware has earned a spot on the U-18 squad ahead of the Pan American Championship. Despite playing in the middle infield for her high school team at Gray Collegiate, she has “outfield” by her name on the Team USA roster reveal. In previous national team appearances, Boulware has used her impressive athletic abilities to cover centerfield.

The Pan American Championship will take place later this year. More details about the event will come out at a later date.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

A Midlands native, Boulware is the daughter of a Florida State softball legend (mother, Jessica van der Linden) and a Florida State football standout (father, Michael Boulware). She announced her commitment to South Carolina softball in September.

Previously the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2027, Boulware reclassified to the ’26 cycle in October. She will now enroll at South Carolina this summer as the No. 7 prospect in the country per Softball America. That comes despite Boulware being younger than the rest of the players in the class. She headlines a Gamecock class that ranked No. 9 nationally for the 2026 cycle.

A right-handed thrower and left-handed hitter, Boulware was the 2025 Gatorade South Carolina Softball Player of the Year, Region 4-4A Player of the Year, and Class 4A Player of the Year in a record-setting sophomore season at Gray Collegiate. Skipping her junior year, she will play her senior campaign this spring.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!