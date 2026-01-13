South Carolina softball cracks 2026 Softball America Top 25 preseason rankings

Shortly after three Gamecocks were listed in Softball America’s preseason Top 100 list, USC softball continued to make an early impression in the media.

After a historic inaugural season as head coach, Ashley Chastain Woodard and her team come in at 16th in the 2026 Preseason Softball America Top 25 rankings.

After starting last season unranked in the initial poll, South Carolina won 44 games and hosted a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

After being just one win away from the Women’s College World Series, a key factor of experience has fizzled throughout most of the roster, raising the leadership, experience, and expectations for the squad.

This year’s talented team will be headed by three key veterans: senior first baseman Arianna Rodi, junior second baseman Karley Shelton, and senior catcher Lexi Winters. All were named to Softball America’s 2026 Preseason Top 100 players list.

A pair of freshmen projected to play this upcoming season also stick out on the Gamecocks. Utility player Ansley Bennett was honored as the back-to-back South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. Bennet went 30-0 in the circle for Summerville High School in 2024 and added 13 home runs and 41 RBI to her impressive campaign. The young star is anticipated to get opportunities on the mound and at the plate to start her South Carolina softball career.

The second of the exciting young duo comes in listed as the No. 2 player in Virginia. Kai Byars was a three-time all-state player at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and looks to make an immediate impact in South Carolina’s outfield group. Both talents were listed in Softball America’s Freshman Watch List on Monday.

The SEC looks to be loaded with elite teams this upcoming season. After the conference concluded last year with 12 spots in the final top 25 rankings, it picked up right where it left off with an equal number of squads in the premiere quarter of College Softball.

South Carolina is 10th among SEC programs and also notably behind Clemson, which ranks 9th on the poll.

The Gamecocks will open the season against Virginia Tech on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. from Beckham Field.

