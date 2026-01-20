South Carolina softball featured prominently in another preseason ranking

On Tuesday, D1Softball released its preseason poll ahead of the 2026 campaign. As expected, South Carolina softball featured prominently in the ranking.

The Gamecocks slot in at No. 13 overall. With that, they hold the same exact spot in the ranking as the conclusion of the 2025 season.

With that No. 13 ranking, South Carolina is eighth in a loaded Southeastern Conference. SEC teams ahead of the Gamecocks include the Texas Longhorns (1), Oklahoma Sooners (3), Tennessee Lady Volunteers (4), Florida Gators (5), Arkansas Razorbacks (8), Texas A&M Aggies (11), and LSU Tigers (12).

USC will face off this spring against 14 ranked opponents across 30 games, including matchups against the Virginia Tech Hokies (20), Washington Huskies (22), Nebraska Cornhuskers (9), Oregon Ducks (6), UCLA Bruins (10), Texas Longhorns (1), Duke Blue Devils (16), LSU Tigers (12), Clemson Tigers (15), Mississippi State Bulldogs (23), Tennessee Lady Volunteers (4), Florida Gators (5), Texas A&M Aggies (11), and Alabama Crimson Tide (14).

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll. The Gamecocks will face their border rival as part of a tough finish to the regular season.

Following the start of conference play in March, Carolina will face off against ranked or nearly-ranked teams in 25 of the final 33 contests on the schedule.

Even so, Carolina appears poised for another strong season in year two of the Ashley Chastain Woodard era.

The former Gamecock has breathed new life into her alma mater, and the combination of returning talent, transfer portal additions, and intriguing freshmen has USC in line to compete, even against a loaded schedule.

Softball America ranked South Carolina 16th in its preseason poll released last week.

