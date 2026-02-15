South Carolina softball dominates doubleheader in wins over Boston University, Kennesaw St

South Carolina softball rode to two dominant victories against Boston University and Kennesaw State on Saturday at Beckham Field. After defeating the Terriers 6-1, the Gamecocks closed the doubleheader with a 12-0 shutout of the Owls.

South Carolina controlled offensively through strong plate discipline, walking to first 17 times across both games, and vastly improving in multiple areas between games.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

Game one

South Carolina opened its doubleheader action with a 6-1 win over the Boston University Terriers.

Boston’s matchup with South Carolina was its second game of the afternoon. While the Terriers lost, it pushed a two-out seventh-inning rally before inevitably falling 5-3 to the Cardinals. The Terriers kept their bats hot as they opened Saturday afternoon with a leadoff, first-pitch base hit. One batter later, a double brought home the first run of the game. Starting pitcher Jori Heard quickly settled in following the opening run. The senior pitcher struck out three of her next four batters, recording six straight outs.

“Jori is high trust in this program,” head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard said of Heard. ” … We don’t think there is anything she can’t handle.”

South Carolina also got off to a hot start at the plate, knocking two singles to right and knocking Boston University starter Ava Johnson out of the game after two batters faced. Two more walks, including a hit by pitch, tied Saturday’s game at one and forced the Terriers to change pitchers again. After allowing two more walks and three runs, the Terriers threw out their third pitcher of the first inning before recording even one out.

By the end of the opening inning, South Carolina had batted through its entire order. As a whole, the Gamecocks scored three runs, walked four times, and recorded two hits. After recording three quick outs, Kase Ricard got the Terriers through the next five innings before Johnson returned to the game.

After a quiet second inning from both teams, South Carolina’s bats found their rhythm again as two doubles and a single tacked on two more runs to the Gamecocks lead. Meanwhile, the Terriers stayed cold as they struggled to match the production of their first two at-bats of the day.

Game two

Game two for South Carolina started the complete opposite of game one, as the Gamecocks recorded two quick outs before allowing two hits. However, unlike game one, they did not allow any runs in the inning.

Similarly to game one, however, South Carolina was able to push runs across the plate by walking runners on base. The Gamecocks plated three early runs before their second hit of the game. After a one-run opening inning, South Carolina broke the game open in the second, plating four runs and extending its lead to 5-0.

“I think it speaks volumes to our process and who we are as an offense,” Chastain Woodard said on the walks. “Obviously, we like homers and doubles and scoring a lot of runs. We’ll take that stuff any day, but we also respect the walk.”

South Carolina again kept the bats going in the bottom of the third, plating four and jumping out to a quick 8-0 lead, putting the Gamecocks on the fast track for a five-inning run-rule victory. Another three-run inning in the fourth made it an insurmountable 12-0 lead. Between the second and fourth innings, South Carolina scored 11 runs, 11 hits, and put 27 batters in the box.

South Carolina’s biggest factor in game two was its improvement with runners on base. In game one against Boston University, the Gamecocks were 5-19 with runners on and 1-11 with runners in scoring position. However, against Kennesaw State, they went 10-18, 7-15 in scoring position.

“We left too many people on base in game one,” Chastain Woodard said. “And we’ve done that in several games so far… I think a handful of games we left too many people on, and it just comes down to someone getting a hit in that situation when we need it.”

Across the afternoon and evening, South Carolina allowed eight hits, with only two coming in game two’s shutout victory.

“A lot of wins and I think what we need [that] going into a tough week three,” Chastain Woodard said. “We’re going to face a lot of good opponents here in the next seven days.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

