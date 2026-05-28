South Carolina softball earns commitment from Columbia native and SoCon infielder

South Carolina landed its second commitment of the offseason from Wofford infielder Kaytlin Greenwood, she announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon.

“Back home for year 5!” Greenwood wrote in her post. “No words could sum up the gratitude I have for the opportunity to finish my softball career as a gamecock! Abundantly thanking Jesus for this blessing! I couldn’t be more excited and thankful! Spurs up!”

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Greenwood will have one year of eligibility remaining as she’ll spend her redshirt senior season with the Gamecocks in 2027. She joins Longwood catcher Brooke Bennett as the first two players to commit to Ashley Chastain Woodard from the transfer portal so far.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for her as Greenwood is a Columbia native and played at Cardinal Newman School when she was in high school.

Greenwood was a three-year starter at shortstop during her time at Wofford after redshirting in 2023. She’s a career .266 hitter with six home runs and 63 RBI in 406 at-bats over 153 career games.

Greenwood is coming off her best season in 2026, where she hit .319 with three homers and 34 RBI. She also hit 12 doubles and one triple to go along with a .460 slugging and .358 on-base percentage.

Greenwood was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team in 2024. She earned SoCon Player of the Week honors earlier this month on May 4.

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