South Carolina softball embraces long road trip in 2026 NCAA Tournament regional

In 2025, South Carolina softball had the advantage of welcoming its 2025 NCAA Tournament regional opponents to its home at Beckham Field.

2026 brought a different story for the Gamecocks. Instead of the luxury of playing at home, South Carolina travels 36 hours west to Los Angeles, CA. The difference brings about a different energy for the tournament in head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard’s second campaign with South Carolina.

Instead of the protectors of their turf, the Gamecocks get the opportunity to play spoiler at the home of the team that ended their season in 2025.

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Chastain Woodard acknowledged the difficulties of heading on the road at this point in the season.

“Going on the road is tough, but we’ve done that a lot this year,” Chastain Woodard said. “Playing in the SEC on the road is no small feat, so we know what it feels like.”

South Carolina spent 13 of its last 20 games away from home to close the 2026 regular season. For the Gamecocks, the biggest adjustment will be the three-hour time difference. Chastain Woodard planned on getting ahead of the jet lag by leaving Tuesday evening.

“We’re going to be there full day Wednesday, full day Thursday, just to have time to practice and adjust and make sure the girls are ready for Friday at 4:30 Pacific time,” Chastain Woodard said. “But we’re really excited. I think we’ll be even more excited once we land in LA.”

Regardless of where South Carolina ended up playing, making the tournament is an honor, senior Arianna Rodi said Tuesday.

“It didn’t matter if we’re playing here at Beckham or on the road,” Rodi said. “Like, we know what we’re capable of and going to upset someone’s regional. I know we all have the right mindset.”

Chastain Woodard hopes the belief from last season’s team carries over to Los Angeles with her 2026 group. A season ago, the Gamecocks came within one out of their first trip to Oklahoma City since 1997.

This 2026 group has learned a lot through its adversity this season, the second-year head coach said. Carrying that with the existing postseason experience in South Carolina can go a long way.

“Once you get into the postseason, anything’s possible,” Chastain Woodard said. “You’re games away from the World Series. So we’ve talked about keeping it real simple.”

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