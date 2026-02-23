South Carolina softball falters against ranked opponents at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Ashley Chastain Woodard’s head coaching tenure with South Carolina softball started with a bang. After being projected to finish last in the SEC in 2025, the Gamecocks started the season with an unbeaten run lasting 20 games. But they faced only one ranked opponent — then-No. 8 Duke, a team they swept in a three-game road series during the fourth week of the campaign — over that span.

The makeup of South Carolina’s non-conference schedule has changed drastically year-over-year. Rather than waiting until later in the season to face tougher competition, the Gamecocks opted to be tested immediately with two games against a top-25 Virginia Tech squad during opening weekend, coming up short in both contests.

South Carolina’s latest opportunity to take down a ranked opponent came during the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this past weekend. Although the Gamecocks had three chances to do so, they couldn’t capture their first victory of the year over a nationally-ranked squad. They did, however, pick up two wins over unranked teams, extending their record to 9-0 against such opponents.

Here’s how it all went down at the Big League Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City, California.

Game one versus Washington

South Carolina’s five-game weekend began with a Thursday afternoon game against Washington. The Gamecocks relied heavily on top-of-the-order production and strong pitching en route to an 8-1 win.

South Carolina set the tone early with a four-run second inning, during which it nearly hit around the order. Quincee Lilio opened the scoring on an RBI single that brought Nia McKnight, whose bases-loaded walk led off the frame, home to score. Karley Shelton then built upon the Gamecocks’ early lead with a three-run homer that soared down the right-field line.

Lilio, Shelton, and Arianna Rodi — the top three hitters in South Carolina’s lineup — went a combined 3-for-8 at the plate, driving in six runs. Batting ninth, Shae Anderson bookended the team’s production with the only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Gamecocks’ pitching staff, meanwhile, allowed just four hits across seven innings pitched. None of those hits came during the first three frames, which was when Nealy Lamb was on the mound. Despite administering four free passes, she kept the Huskies’ offense at bay while striking out an additional four batters.

Game two versus No. 10 Nebraska

Neither South Carolina’s bats nor gloves could muster the same magic against No. 10 Nebraska on Friday afternoon. The Gamecocks earned just five hits and committed three errors in a game the Cornhuskers dominated from wire to wire, resulting in a 9-1 run-rule victory.

South Carolina’s lone run of the contest came from a familiar source — Rodi, who hit her third home run of the season the day before. She added another to her 2026 tally with a deep shot to left-center field in the fourth inning.

At that point in the contest, the Gamecocks already found themselves down 4-0. All four of those runs came during the bottom of the third, after Jesse Farrell and Ava Kuszak drove in two runs apiece on a triple and a home run, respectively.

Nebraska continued its offensive dominance in the fifth inning, which proved to be the last one of the game. The Cornhuskers cycled through their entire lineup in the frame, recording eight hits to just one out. Farrell, who finished 2-for-4 at the plate, sealed the victory with a first-pitch single that brought Nebraska’s advantage to eight runs, thereby ending the game early.

Game three versus No. 18 Oregon

Defensive fragility proved costly for South Carolina in its second contest of the day on Friday. In yet another ranked matchup — this time, against No. 18 Oregon — the Gamecocks also saw a late comeback attempt come up short in a 2-1 defeat.

The Ducks scored both their runs in the top of the second with some help from South Carolina. A runner-on-first, one-out situation quickly turned into Oregon having runners in scoring position after Taryn Ho reached on a fielder’s choice and Braiesey Rosa advanced two bases after Tate Davis committed a throwing error. Katie Flannery eventually made the Gamecocks pay, driving both runners home on an RBI single with two outs.

South Carolina’s Jori Heard and Oregon’s Lyndsey Grein engaged in a pitchers’ duel for much of the remainder of the contest. Heard allowed seven hits across five innings pitched, but she kept the Ducks’ offense in check, as neither of their runs were credited to her. Grein, meanwhile, surrendered just two hits and one run, with six strikeouts to no walks, in 5.1 innings of work.

The Gamecocks’ offense showed signs of life with one of those hits, as Tori Ensley took Grein deep in the fifth inning to bring their deficit down to one run. South Carolina had another chance to get back into the game one frame later, with runners on first and second with one out, but a Rodi flyout and a successful pickoff attempt at second base by Oregon catcher Emma Cox stunted the late rally.

Game four versus No. 9 UCLA

The end of the Gamecocks’ 2025 campaign came at the hands of UCLA, which won the second and third games of a Super Regional series in Columbia to book its place in the College World Series. Despite South Carolina’s best efforts, the Bruins got the last laugh once again, with a late comeback earning the latter a 5-4 win.

Heard continued her strong stretch of play over the weekend with a five-inning start in the circle. She allowed four hits and three walks during that time frame, but she kept Oregon’s offense off the scoreboard. Taylor Tinsley, who eventually went the distance, did the same to South Carolina in the early going.

The Gamecocks did, however, find a breakthrough in the top of the sixth. Alyssa Hovermale, their first baserunner of the night, got the offense going with a pinch-hit single on a full count. A fielding error by UCLA shortstop Aleena Garcia put another runner on base; had that play been completed, Lilio’s subsequent strikeout would have ended the inning. Shelton wasn’t about to have South Carolina go gently into that good night, though, and slashed an RBI single to open the scoring.

Rodi then put the Gamecocks even further ahead with a three-run bomb that sailed just over the center-field fence. With that home run, South Carolina’s lead grew to 4-0.

The Bruins responded with an offense-filled inning of their own when it mattered most. They scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the seventh, with a two-run single by Garcia clinching the win in walk-off fashion.

Game five versus Saint Mary’s

After spending much of the weekend on the wrong end of comebacks, South Carolina put together one of their own in a 4-2 victory over Saint Mary’s late Saturday night.

The Gaels took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Sam Buckley. From that point onward, though, their offense remained quiet, as they recorded just one hit after the opening frame. Emma Friedel, pitching in relief, contributed greatly to that effort, as she tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out nine batters without walking any.

It still took some time for the Gamecocks’ offense to get going, but the floodgates burst late in the contest. Tate Davis cut the Gaels’ lead in half after launching her first home run of the season — and her first in a South Carolina uniform — to left field in the sixth inning.

That advantage was erased in the following frame after Anderson joined the party and hit a leadoff solo shot in the same direction. Later in the inning, Shelton hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to complete the comeback.

Also of note in the game: a strong defensive play by Lilio in the bottom of the sixth inning that nearly resulted in her flipping over the left-field wall in foul territory.

Next up

South Carolina will return to the Palmetto State for two midweek games before hosting the Garnet and Black Invitational at Beckham Field over the weekend. The Gamecocks will take on UNC Charlotte, Chastain Woodard’s former squad, at home on Tuesday before traveling to Rock Hill and facing Winthrop on Wednesday. Both games have first pitches scheduled for 6 p.m.

