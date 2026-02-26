South Carolina softball games moved due to weather

South Carolina softball will host the Garnet and Black Invitational Tournament this weekend. However, due to the expectation of rainy weather, the schedule for the weekend has changed.

According to an announcement from the University of South Carolina, several games will shift to new times or even new days to accommodate the wet conditions. The changes affect Friday’s and Sunday’s schedules, while Saturday’s slate remains intact.

The Gamecocks will now play once on Friday, twice on Saturday, and twice on Sunday. All five of USC’s games will stream on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

First, at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday, South Carolina will match up with the Marist Red Foxes. With two other games happening before the home squad takes the field, first pitch might shift a bit.

Then, on Saturday, the Gamecocks will play a doubleheader against the UAB Blazers and the Marist Red Foxes. The second game on the daily slate, USC-UAB will begin around 12:30 p.m. Then, set for an approximate first pitch time of 3:00 p.m., Carolina will face Marist in the third of four Saturday contests.

Sunday will also feature a South Carolina doubleheader. Following a matchup between UAB and Marist, the Gamecocks will play two against the Queens Royals. First pitch of the doubleheader’s first leg is set for an approximate start of 12:30 p.m. Then, at about 3:00 p.m., the teams will battle again in the final game of the Garnet and Black Invitational.

Heading into the weekend, South Carolina holds an 11-5 overall record and has won three games in a row. The Gamecocks rank between No. 19 and No. 22 in the updated top 25 polls this week. USC is 19th in the NFCA/GoRout rankings, Softball America’s No. 21 team, and 22nd according to both D1Softball and ESPN.com/USA Softball.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!