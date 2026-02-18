South Carolina softball hopes stacked days lead to NCAA Tournament success in 2026

South Carolina softball wrapped up four games in two days on Saturday evening as part of the Carolina Classic. For many, the weekend can leave them deeply exhausted by the end. The Gamecocks wrapped it up with a 12-0 shutout of the Kennesaw State Owls.

Weekends like Feb. 13-14 help prepare South Carolina for the challenge the NCAA Tournament can bring. The Gamecocks entered the 2026 season off the back of their first Super Regional appearance since 2018 under then-first-year head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard.

“They are long days, a lot of innings, but our team is super tough, super resilient, but it is a good test,” Chastain Woodard said. “Doubleheader days are not for the weak. They’re for the tough. I’m probably the weakest one of the program when it comes to that after the double header is over.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

Chastain Woodard also believes that the schedule allowing South Carolina to face Boston University in back-to-back days sets the Gamecocks up for the grind of Southeastern Conference play.

“I really liked the test of playing Boston [University] twice back-to-back days,” Chastain Woodard said. “Because we faced that a lot in the year of being, you know, faced with an opponent multiple days in a row.”

South Carolina followed a 6-2 win over the Terriers on Friday afternoon with a 6-1 win on Saturday afternoon. While the Gamecocks underperformed in areas such as hitting with runners in scoring position, the two wins helped lift the Gamecocks’ momentum.

Preparing for the tiring stretch of games comes throughout the work week, Chastain Woodard said. While the team is there throughout the week, she and her staff ensure the team is fueled for the weekend ahead. Additionally, the staff remains mindful of the team’s training.

“Controlling how many reps they’re getting. How many times they’re throwing, lifting. Just really making sure we set them up for success,” Chastain Woodard said.

South Carolina continues its stretch of non-conference tournaments with a trip to Santa Clara, CA, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The tournament includes a rematch against Super Regional opponent UCLA on Saturday night.

Chastain Woodard hopes the win-filled weekend can help the team’s confidence before their cross-country road trip.

“We’re going to face some really good opponents here in the next seven days. So I thought it was really good for our confidence,” Chastain Woodard said.

