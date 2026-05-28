South Carolina softball star earns All-American honors
South Carolina softball pitcher Jori Heard saved her best for last. From the circle, she gave the Gamecocks a chance virtually every time out, en route to a tremendous senior season.
On Wednesday evening, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced that Heard was an All-American. Earning third-team All-American recognition, Heard also made the Mid-Atlantic All-Region second team with outfielder Tori Ensley.
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For Heard, the honors come on the backs of a 2.21 ERA and a 134-45 K-BB ratio. Before giving up eight earned runs to UCLA’s juggernaut offense in the Los Angeles Regional, she had an ERA well under 2.00.
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Across her four-year South Carolina career, Heard made 137 total appearances. She finished with a 2.48 ERA and a 365-136 K-BB ratio. She won 43 games as the pitcher of record and logged five saves, as well. Heard finished her career sixth in program history in appearances and ninth in K/7.
Heard shared the No. 1 pitching role with Sam Gress in 2025 but owned the ace moniker herself this spring. Joining Alana Vawter, she is just the second All-American pitcher for the Gamecocks since 2000.