South Carolina softball pitcher ranked among top arms nationally

South Carolina softball senior pitcher Jori Heard has earned a spot in Softball America’s positional rankings for April. The Gamecock right-hander slotted in at No. 13 among all pitchers.

Heard is also seventh in the SEC in Softball America’s pitcher hierarchy. Of the SEC pitchers on Softball America’s list, Heard is the only one who has pitched at least 80 innings while surrendering fewer than 20 walks and registering an ERA under 2.00.

Heard outdueled one of the Southeastern Conference names ahead of her, Alyssa Faitcloth, on Saturday, as South Carolina beat Mississippi State, 2-0. In that contest, Heard pitched the majority of the game in relief, allowing zero runs.

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In what will be her last year in garnet and black, Heard is enjoying her best season to date. South Carolina has needed its top arm to throw well, and No. 25 has delivered.

As a senior, Heard has racked up some impressive numbers next to her name in the box score. She has posted a 1.38 ERA, a 68/19 K/BB ratio, and also a 5-3 record in 81.1 innings. Heard has a WHIP below 1.00 and picked up a save in a ranked win over Washington earlier in the year.

Carolina will take the field again on Monday in the series finale (and rubber match) against Mississippi State. Fans can tune into SEC Network at 7 p.m. or stream the game on the ESPN app.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!