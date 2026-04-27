South Carolina softball pitcher ranked in top five among all arms nationally

South Carolina softball senior pitcher Jori Heard has earned a spot in Softball America’s positional rankings for May. The Gamecock right-hander slotted in at No. 5 among all pitchers nationally.

Heard is also second in the SEC in Softball America’s pitcher hierarchy. Only Alabama’s Jocelyn Briski ranks ahead of Heard in the conference. She is one of just three pitchers in the rankings, regardless of conference, who have logged at least 140 innings pitched and an ERA under 2.00.

Heard could have a chance to go head-to-head against Briski soon. The Gamecocks will do battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend in the regular season’s final series.

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In what will be her last year in garnet and black, Heard is enjoying her best season to date. South Carolina has needed its top arm to throw well, and No. 25 has delivered.

As a senior, Heard has racked up some impressive numbers next to her name in the box score. She has posted a 1.77 ERA, a 113/37 K/BB ratio, and also an 11-8 record in 146.2 innings. Heard has a WHIP just over 1.00 and picked up a save in a ranked win over Washington earlier in the year.

Carolina will take the field again on Tuesday in its final mid-week, non-conference game of the year. The Gamecocks will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. at Beckham Field. Following the Palmetto State showdown and a weekend slate against Alabama, the season will move to the SEC Tournament.

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