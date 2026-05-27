South Carolina softball lands first transfer commitment of the offseason

South Carolina softball has landed its first transfer portal commitment of the offseason with the commitment of Longwood catcher Brooke Bennett on Wednesday afternoon.

Bennett has two years of eligibility remaining, but was able to go ahead and enter the portal and take visits due to a coaching change at her school.

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The catcher position was a major need for the Gamecocks due to the graduation of Lexi Winters, a mainstay in coach Ashley Chastain Woodard’s lineups over the last four years, two in Charlotte and two in Columbia.

Bennett was a two-time All-Big South First Team selection for the Lancers. She batted .340 (52-for-153) with a 1.028 OPS and a team-leading nine home runs, 34 RBIs and a .595 slugging percentage.

The Crestwood, Ky. native accumulated 10 doubles, one triple, 22 runs scored, and 21 walks, with a .433 on-base percentage.

Bennett picked off five runners from behind the plate and threw out 17 for a .309 caught-stealing percentage.

According to Bennett’s Twitter/X profile, she led the NCAA in Defensive Runs Saved.

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