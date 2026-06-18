South Carolina softball lands Tennessee transfer Saviya Morgan

Tennessee transfer outfielder Saviya Morgan committed to South Carolina softball Thursday, following an official visit to the school.

The speedster started 10 games for the Vols and hit .257 as a sophomore this past year, but will be looking to get back to her freshman form at her next stop.

🥎 RELATED: South Carolina softball transfer portal headquarters 🥎

Two seasons ago, Morgan hit .340 and scored 48 runs while stealing 25 bases on 32 attempts as one of the best freshmen in the SEC.

She is the former No. 10 prospect in the 2024 class.

Morgan is the sixth commitment in the Gamecocks’ transfer class.

Commitments (6)

OF Saviya Morgan (Tennessee) – 6/18

RHP Jacy Harrelson (Jacksonville) – 6/15

RHP Irianis Garcia (Stetson) – 6/15

MIF Morgan Sharpe (Western Kentucky) – 6/9

MIF Kaytlin Greenwood (Wofford) – 5/28

C Brooke Bennett (Longwood) – 5/27

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