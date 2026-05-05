South Carolina softball catcher named to SEC Community Service Team

South Carolina softball senior Lexi Winters has earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference’s Community Service Team in her second year with the program. The honor is the first SEC Community Service Team selection for the Gamecock catcher, who is a Columbia-area native and a graduate of White Knoll High School.

Winters’ spot on the community service team stems from her volunteer work in the Columbia/Lexington area, especially with multiple local schools and sports camps.

In 2025, following a transfer from Charlotte along with head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard, Winters earned selections to the CSC Academic All-American and CSC Academic All-District teams. She also made the NFCA All-Region squad.

In her final year in garnet and black, Winters has posted 11 extra-base hits and has registered more free passes (walks and HBPs; 17) than strikeouts (16). She is again turning in a strong defensive season for the Gamecocks.

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From the South Carolina Athletics release:

Lexi Winters Named to SEC Community Service Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Carolina softball player Lexi Winters has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, May 5

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 22 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Winters, a graduate student from Lexington, South Carolina, has played in all 55 games this season, with most of those games coming behind the plate. She is hitting .235 with 16 RBIs and 10 doubles. She ranks third in the SEC with eight runners caught stealing. Last season she was named to the NFCA All-Region Second Team. She was also named to the College Sports Communicators All-America® Third Team.

In her two seasons with the Gamecocks, Winters has volunteered 25.5 hours with her hometown community. She has visited local elementary schools and spoken at their pep rally. She has organized a canned food donation drive for Gamecock Pantry and helped sort and count items. She helped organized a middle school health and hygiene donation drive. The last two years during Christmas time, she has help build bikes for local children.

She has volunteered for the MLK Day of Service and Cocky’s All Sports Camp where she taught children softball skills. On multiple occasions she has volunteered with the local Miracle League where she was partnered with a buddy to help children with mental and physical disabilities participate in baseball games.

For the latest on South Carolina Softball, visit GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team’s social media accounts on Twitter @GamecockSoftbll, Facebook /GamecockSoftball, and Instagram @GamecockSoftball.

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