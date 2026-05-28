South Carolina softball loses former in-state player of the year to transfer portal

South Carolina’s Ansley Bennett officially announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon via X (Formerly known as Twitter).

Bennett featured in 39 of the Gamecocks’ 60 games in the 2026 season, starting three times. The two-way freshman also appeared six times on the mound, including one start. The South Carolina native enters with three years of eligibility remaining.

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. I am grateful for my time at South Carolina,” Bennett wrote in her announcement.

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Bennett arrived in Columbia by way of Summerville High School. During her time with the Green Wave, she earned South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024. Her senior year in Summerville saw the award to Gamecock commit Aspen Boulware.

Bennett also earned the 2024 MaxPreps South Carolina Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American that same year.

In her time with the Gamecocks, Bennett hit a lowly .231, recording three hits in her 13 plate appearances. She hit one double, recorded two RBIs, and struck out three times throughout the season. The utility freshman also stole a base in three attempts on the season.

Her time on the field as a true freshman primarily served as a pinch runner.

Bennett’s six appearances on the mound also resulted in a 1-0 record, pitching 6.2 innings throughout the season. The freshman posted a 4.20 ERA, recording one save, allowing six hits, four runs, two home runs, and striking out six.

Bennett is the eighth Gamecock to announce her intention to enter the transfer portal after the Gamecocks season. The portal officially opens on June 8, following the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series.

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